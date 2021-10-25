Dallas Cowboys Star Ezekiel Elliot Drives a Dodge Durango Hellcat and We’re Not Surprised

What should one of the most explosive and powerful running backs of all time be driving in his spare time? Various exotic and luxury models? Sure, all football players have those types of cars in their garages. However, there is something to be said when someone like Cowboys star Ezekiel Elliot chooses the most powerful SUV ever made as his daily driver. It’s the perfect match.
During this year’s installment of Hard Knocks, Elliot can be seen behind the wheel of a white Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat with matte black racing stripes. It’s a rare sight, especially since the Cowboys RB doesn’t share any images of his cars on his social media, making it tough for us to know how much horsepower he usually likes when it comes to transportation.
But now we know – the number being 710 hp (720 ps) and 640 lb-ft (875 Nm) of torque courtesy of a supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI V8, the same unit you’d find beneath the hood of a Challenger SRT Hellcat. Over a quarter mile, this is an 11-second car (SUV, technically), needing just 3.5 seconds in order to get from zero to 60 mph (97 kph).
Meanwhile, Elliot himself has been clocked at 21.8 mph (35 kph) back in 2019, which isn’t that far off Kylian Mbappe’s dash from that same year, when he recorded a top speed of 23.6 mph (38 kph) in a soccer game against AS Monaco.
After a poor season (by his standards) last year, Elliot bounced back with a vengeance this year, helping lead the Dallas Cowboys to a 5-1 record (thus far), with five of those wins coming in a row. He’s averaging 5.1 yards per carry and has already scored five touchdowns. Furthermore, only four other players have performed better than him this year in terms of rushing yards (Derrick Henry, Jonathan Taylor, Joe Mixon and Nick Chubb).
We’re looking forward to seeing what he does in the playoffs this year.
