White 2020 Dodge Challenger Scat Pack Widebody Is Begging for Engine Mods

14 May 2021, 13:30 UTC ·
Remember all those other Dodge Challenger versions that aren’t Hellcats, Demons, Super Stock or Hellcat Redeyes? Yeah, I think Dodge has a few other specs available. Probably. I mean, it’s not like we can ever be certain, but it does seem as though this one-year-old Challenger is neither a Hellcat nor a Demon.
Alright, let’s get serious. You definitely don’t need a flagship specification to enjoy driving a Dodge muscle car, and models like this 2020 Challenger R/T Scat Pack Widebody do a great job confirming that hypothesis. The good news doesn’t stop there because you can actually bid on this car through Doug DeMuro’s Cars&Bids website if you like what you see, that is.

Objectively speaking, here’s what you might like about it: with 15,600 miles (25,100 km) on its 6.2-liter Hemi V8 unit, it hasn’t been driven all that much. It also comes with $11,780’s worth of optional extras, such as the Widebody Package, the Plus Package, Driver Convenience Group, Alpine Audio Group, and FCA’s optional TorqueFlite 8-speed automatic gearbox.

The Widebody Package brings with it more than just flared fenders, with a 3.09 rear axle ratio, 20-inch wheels, flat-bottom steering wheel, three-mode Bilstein adaptive damping suspension, Brembo six-piston calipers with 15.4-inch vented and slotted rotors (like on the Hellcat), and performance shift indicator.

You also get heated seats, a heated steering wheel, both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a backup camera, ParkSense park-assist and many other goodies. The car boasts a few mods, too, like its Eibach lowering springs, quad exhaust tips, tinted winders, side markers, and taillights, plus a ZL1 Addons complete aero kit for a more track-focused vibe.

As for what it will actually put down, that would be 485 hp (491 PS) and 475 lb-ft (644 Nm) of torque. Not amazing, but not terrible either. If it were us, though, we’d go full bolt-on with this type of Challenger and call it a day.

