Dodge Spruces Up The Durango With GT-exclusive Rallye Appearance Package

Made better for the 2018 model year with the 6.4-liter HEMI V8, the Durango is America’s fastest three-row SUV. On the other hand, $62,995 for the Durango SRT isn’t up everyone’s alley. This gets us to the GT trim level of the mid-size utility vehicle with seating for seven, which now offers the Rallye Appearance Package.
First things first, why did Dodge choose the GT for the Rallye Appearance Package? The GT is a mid-ranger in the truest sense of the word, slotting between the SXT Plus and R/T. And at $37,795, it’s great value if you consider how much standard equipment it offers, including heating for the first- and second-row seats.
Rear-wheel-drive is standard, and so is the eight-speed automatic transmission that connects the rear wheels to the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 with 295 horsepower on tap. Fuel economy? 19 miles per gallon in the city, 26 on the highway, and that’s that.
Moving on to the Rallye Appearance Package, Dodge developed it as a means to crank the sportiness up to eleven. Stylistically speaking, of course. Priced at $1,495, the package adds a performance hood with cold air duct and two heat extractors, performance front fascia, and LED fog lamps akin to those on the R/T and SRT.
Customers can further the exterior design with the Blacktop package and Brass Monkey wheels. On the other hand, the 20-inch Hyper Black aluminum wheels that come standard are more than adequate for the Durango. Other standard equipment comes in the form of leather bucket seats with suede inserts and a power liftgate.
“Many of our customers love the performance look of the Durango R/T and Durango SRT, but are happy with the award-winning Pentastar V6 engine’s 295 horsepower and the excellent fuel efficiency it delivers,” declared Steve Beahm, head of passenger cars at Dodge, SRT, Chrysler, and Fiat. “This new Durango GT Rallye Appearance Package gives those three-row SUV buyers the best of both worlds.”
