2019 Audi A6 Avant Unwrapped with Standard Mild Hybrid

A little over a month since the introduction of the new A6, German manufacturer Audi pulled the wraps off the wagon version of the car, the Avant. And, just as its sedan counterpart, it features the same technical advancements.

22 photos



The mild hybrid system kicks in at speeds between 55 and 160 km/h (34 – 99 mph), thus allowing the car to keep running with the engine off.



The Avant will be fitted with the same power plants as the TDI and 3.0-liter TFSI, both in V6 configuration. The engines will be paired to either a seven-speed S tronic or an eight-speed tiptronic, and the quattro all-wheel drive.



But the main trait of the Avant, being a wagon, is the space it offers for both passengers and cargo. The new Avant measures 4.94 meters (16.2 feet) in length, 1.89 meters (6.2 feet) in width and 1.47 meters (4.8 feet) in height.



The luggage space provided by the wagon body of the car is of 565 liters (20.0 cubic feet) in the basic configuration. That can be increased to nearly three times that, 1,680 liters (59.3 cubic feet) with the backrests folded down.



Access to the luggage compartment is granted through an electronically operated cover, with an optional sensor control being available for the tailgate.



Safety wise, the A6 Avant offers standard emergency braking assist and adaptive cruise assist with narrowed road assist. Haptic warnings in the steering wheel for when the car detects the driver is not responding is a technology also used in the new Avant.



