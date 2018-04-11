autoevolution
 

2019 Audi A6 Avant Unwrapped with Standard Mild Hybrid

11 Apr 2018, 6:41 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
A little over a month since the introduction of the new A6, German manufacturer Audi pulled the wraps off the wagon version of the car, the Avant. And, just as its sedan counterpart, it features the same technical advancements.
22 photos
2019 Audi A6 Avant2019 Audi A6 Avant2019 Audi A6 Avant2019 Audi A6 Avant2019 Audi A6 Avant2019 Audi A6 Avant2019 Audi A6 Avant2019 Audi A6 Avant2019 Audi A6 Avant2019 Audi A6 Avant2019 Audi A6 Avant2019 Audi A6 Avant2019 Audi A6 Avant2019 Audi A6 Avant2019 Audi A6 Avant2019 Audi A6 Avant2019 Audi A6 Avant2019 Audi A6 Avant2019 Audi A6 Avant2019 Audi A6 Avant2019 Audi A6 Avant
First off, there is the standard mild hybrid system, fitted on both engine versions of the model. That means a belt alternator starter which recovers up to 12 kW during braking and feeds the electricity into a lithium-ion battery.

The mild hybrid system kicks in at speeds between 55 and 160 km/h (34 – 99 mph), thus allowing the car to keep running with the engine off.

The Avant will be fitted with the same power plants as the sedan version, namely the 3.0-liter TDI and 3.0-liter TFSI, both in V6 configuration. The engines will be paired to either a seven-speed S tronic or an eight-speed tiptronic, and the quattro all-wheel drive.

But the main trait of the Avant, being a wagon, is the space it offers for both passengers and cargo. The new Avant measures 4.94 meters (16.2 feet) in length, 1.89 meters (6.2 feet) in width and 1.47 meters (4.8 feet) in height.

The luggage space provided by the wagon body of the car is of 565 liters (20.0 cubic feet) in the basic configuration. That can be increased to nearly three times that, 1,680 liters (59.3 cubic feet) with the backrests folded down.

Access to the luggage compartment is granted through an electronically operated cover, with an optional sensor control being available for the tailgate.

Safety wise, the A6 Avant offers standard emergency braking assist and adaptive cruise assist with narrowed road assist. Haptic warnings in the steering wheel for when the car detects the driver is not responding is a technology also used in the new Avant.

Full details about the new A6 Avant, as released by Audi, are listed in the document attached below.
Audi A6 Avant Audi A6 wagon mild hybrid
press release
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Mercedes Digital Light First Look History of the Formula 1 Safety CarHistory of the Formula 1 Safety Car
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? Qualcomm Car-to-Everything Communication Details 2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres
Booth Girls Have Cooties How to Tow a Trailer Dreaming of HyperloopDreaming of Hyperloop
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Pacific Point Nemo, Final Resting Place of Humanity's SpacecraftPacific Point Nemo, Final Resting Place of Humanity's Spacecraft
Tank Vs. Well Brake Pads Squeal and Grind Noises Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth Thy Name Shall Be MercedesThy Name Shall Be Mercedes
AUDI models:
AUDI RS5 SportbackAUDI RS5 Sportback CompactAUDI A6AUDI A6 MediumAUDI A7 SportbackAUDI A7 Sportback LargeAUDI R8 V10 RWS SpyderAUDI R8 V10 RWS Spyder ExoticAUDI R8 V10 RWSAUDI R8 V10 RWS ExoticAll AUDI models  
 
 