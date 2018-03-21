autoevolution
FCA Converts Dodge Viper’s Conner Avenue Assembly Plant Into Car Collection

On August 31, 2017, the final example of the Viper rolled off the line at the Conner Avenue Assembly Plant. It’s disheartening that the halo model of the Dodge brand went the way of the dodo due to federal safety standard #226, but life moves on.
Within Fiat Chrysler, there’s talk about a successor based on the Giorgio platform. The Alfa Romeo architecture, which is infused with Ferrari know-how, would transform the Viper into a different animal from what we’re accustomed. Transitioning to this platform further means that forced induction is on the menu.

As for the Conner Avenue Assembly, the automaker decided to re-configure it into the new home of FCA US Car Collection. Renamed Conner Center, the 51-year-old plant will accommodate in the ballpark of 400 historic vehicles and concept cars.

Of the 400,000 square-feet of floor space, around 77,000 will be dedicated to showcasing the automotive works of wonder. The collection consists of rarities such as the 1902 Rambler and 1924 Chrysler Touring. The administrative offices of the former plant will be adapted into 22,000 square-feet of meeting space. And yes, there’s a possibility the facility “could open its doors to the public in the future.”

To mark the conversion and honor the legacy of the Viper, the Conner Center is kicking off an auction of memorabilia that will benefit the United Way of Southeastern Michigan. More than 1,800 items are confirmed to go under the hammer, including signed hoods and rare prints of Dodge’s V10-powered bruiser.

“We found things like signed sketches, photos and posters, not to mention all of the items that were part of the operations of the plant,” explained Mike Tonietto, former plant manager and auction coordinator. “Rather than store them somewhere where they would never be seen or, worse yet, disposed of, we decided to auction them off."

The auction is live through April 13th, and all items are being sold in as-is condition. U.S. and non-U.S. bidders can bid on whatever floats their boats on United Way of Southeastern Michigan’s website.
