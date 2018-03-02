Dodge Demon Hits Dyno on Race Gas, Delivers Almost 900 HP in Stock Condition

As those of you tuned into our muscle car tales are well aware, more and more Dodge Demon owners are currently taking delivery of their beasts and putting the SRT halo car to the test in all possible ways. Well, the latest adventure of the sort shows the blown HEMI animal pulling a dyno run while high on race gas.

This rolling road stunt comes from Hennessey, which explains that the machine was kept stock, while running the factory race juicecontroller on 104 octane fuel.According to the official specs, the machine's supercharged 6.2-liter V8 delivers 724 hp and 681 lb-ft of twist, while switching to the optional Direct Connection powertrain controller and throwing in some race gas will allow the motor to produce 840 hp and 770 lb-ft of twist.And if we check out the dyno results coming from the Lone Star State specialist, we notice the peak values sit at 767.72 hp and 720.39 lb-ft. Of course, these are the values at the wheels and, if we use the classic 1.15 multiplying factor for the crankshaft numbers (a rough approximation for automatic gearbox machines), we end up with 882 ponies.The Texan developer has big plans for the Dodge Demon, with the company having announced a plan that will take the Mopar machine all the way to 1,500 hp For now, Demon owners have barely broken into the 9s quarter-mile arena and are have yet to achieve the official 9.65s time. The main reason behind the situation is that, with the cars still having microscopic mileage, drivers don't use the Transbrake, which means the torque doesn't instantly get sent to the rear wheels. Nevertheless, it shouldn't take long until we get to meet the full fury of the Demon.Speaking of which, Hennessey did talk about the 60-foot time of the thing in a YouTube comment, after an aficionado asked for details."We cut a 1.48 60 ft today. Getting into the 1.3x range will take some work and not sure if it is a reality for this car on a consistent basis. None the less, the stock Demon is totally badass and a hoot to drive!ÿ" the specialist stated.