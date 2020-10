Dodge's No Frills Drag Racer, the R/T Scat Pack 1320, Is Coming Back for 2021

With the latter already out of the picture, today there are other standard options to consider. Such as the Challenger SRT Super Stock , or the second-best model from the 2020 model year, the Redeye.With every new model year there are always new challengers to overtake (pun intended). As such, according to Mopar Insiders , the limited-series 2020 Super Stock and Redeye flagship options will soon be joined by a (way) more affordable option, as the Challenger R/T Scat Pack 1320 will be making a comeback for the 2021 model year.There’s a wide range of pricing for the 2020 Challenger – the SXT, for example, kicks off at $28,095 and the lineup concludes with the Super Stock at no less than $79,595. Dodge has seemingly understood there’s also enough space in between to deliver a more affordable drag strip option.The pricing for this has not been announced just yet, but we do know a few performance figures of the drag-oriented, street-legal muscle car that borrows the quarter-mile distance (1,320 feet) in its name to make sure there are no confusions whatsoever.Powered by the well-known 392 cu. in. (6.4-liter) HEMI V8, the 2021 Challenger R/T Scat Pack 1320 has 485 horsepower and 475 lb.-ft. of torque, with the naturally aspirated model capable of doing an elapsed-time quarter mile in 11.7 seconds at 115 mph (185 kph).Its SRT-modified Adaptive Damping Suspension features a software-enabled retune and comes with a special Drag Mode (and its dedicated button in the center stack) to allow for the best-possible transfer weight to the rear when performing a timed launch . There is even a newly modified Dodge Super Bee logo, which has the well-known “Angry Bee” sitting atop the number 1320.And there's an entire raft of other specifics, including the TorqueFlite eight-speed auto (in lieu of the standard Scat Pack stick shifter), a TransBrake, Torque Reserve, street-legal drag radial tires, as well as standard rear and passenger seat deletes (they’re available back at just $1), among others.