Dodge Recalls Journey Over Dim Reflectors, 83k Vehicles Affected

In December 2018, following an audit of a front amber side reflex reflector, FCA US LLC opened an investigation into this matter. As of March 2019, the automaker identified zero warranty and field reports related to this issue, but still determined that a safety recall is necessary. Come April 2019, the third largest automaker in the United States filed a petition with the federal watchdog for inconsequential treatment.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration denied the petition in September 2022, requiring FCA US LLC to amend the recall. Mere weeks later, the NHTSA requested the Italo-American automaker that’s currently a part of Stellantis to file a new recall instead of amending the prior recall.
What seems to be the problem? As it happens, a handful of vehicles may have been equipped with “a front amber side reflex reflector that may not meet the photometric requirements of federal motor vehicle safety standard 108.” The suspect headlight assemblies, which bear part numbers 05116288AC, 68200084AB, 05116289AC, and 68200085AB, were fitted to 83,453 units of the Dodge Journey from August 2017 to July 2018.
The attached document lists the supplier of the suspect headlight assemblies as HBPO North America Inc., headquartered in Troy, Michigan. Dealers and owners will be notified on November 8th, yet FCA US LLC highlights that a remedy is under development at press time. The automaker expects the remedy to become available by year’s end, but it’s impossible to guess if the remedy will consist of brand-new reflectors or headlight assemblies.
In the meantime, owners may contact Fiat Chrysler at 1-800-853-1403. An easier way to tell if your crossover has been recalled comes from the NHTSA, namely the VIN look-up tool on the federal watchdog’s website.
Introduced for MY09 and discontinued after MY20, the Dodge Journey ended production after more than 1.1 million units rolled off the assembly line in Toluca, Mexico. Based on a variant of the GS platform that was shared between a plethora of brands, the Journey was replaced in Mexico with a badge-engineered Trumpchi GS5. Over in the United States, the Durango serves as the indirect replacement for the mid-size crossover.
