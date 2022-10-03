Here’s Another Plum Crazy Challenger That Could Easily Make a Grown Man Cry

The worst thing that could happen to a classic car isn’t necessarily the invasion of rust but rather the ignorance of humanity that turns a long time of sitting into what could easily be considered the end of the road for a legend.
And this 1970 Dodge Challenger R/T is just the living proof of what this whole thing means.
As anyone can clearly figure out by checking out the provided photos, this Challenger R/T is now a very, very rusty pile of metal that could hardly be restored and brought back to its original glory days. But somehow, eBay seller vamsurena says the whole thing is still totally doable.
It’s hard to find something to be impressed with on this Challenger, and probably what would make many people angry is the overall condition of what was once a gorgeous Plum Crazy muscle warrior.
There’s rust everywhere you look, and both the engine and the transmission are missing. Originally, this Challenger R/T was fitted with a 383 paired with a 4-speed manual gearbox, but right now, the only things you’ll find under the hood are the rust and some fresh air.
At some level, this is good news because it paves the way for a restomod and makes the project overall cheaper.
However, the owner says the complete dash and the interior should make it even more compelling for someone in the restoration business, so at the end of the day, this Challenger may not be as affordable as you’d be tempted to believe at first.
The auction starts at $500, but given a reserve is also in place, bidders must go way higher in order to be able to secure the Challenger. If you want to see the R/T in person and inspect its condition more thoroughly, you can find it parked (hopefully, not for eternity) in Wichita, Kansas.
