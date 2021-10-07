Rear-Ended Plum Crazy 1970 Dodge Challenger Hopes Someone Is Brave Enough to Save a Wreck

NASA Needs Your Help With the New Electric Astrovan

As if restoring a car that’s been sitting for decades was already difficult enough, the 1970 Dodge Challenger that we have here throws in a series of extras, including accident damage in the back, the lack of plenty of parts, and the presence of occasional rust on what’s left. 25 photos



Let’s start with the obvious: this



This Challenger was born with a 383 (6.3-liter) 4-barrel engine under the hood, and in addition to the Plum Crazy paint, it sported a black interior with a black vinyl top. It was equipped with Rally gauges, the light package, and air conditioning.



But of course, all of these are only good memories right now, but if you do want to see the glass half full, then it’s probably worth mentioning the amount of rust on the body is very limited, the original doors are still on the car, and the rockers are nearly perfect and still in the original condition.



On the other hand, there are way too many parts missing, including not only the engine and the transmission, but also the dash assembly, the windshield, and the rear glass.



So getting back to our headline, it’s pretty clear that only someone really, really brave would be willing to buy this car and attempt a full restoration, especially given all these challenges (no pun intended).



