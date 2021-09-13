The Arosno E-Trace Is World’s First Electric Snow Bike

2021 Ram 1500 TRX Drags BMW, Challenger, Chevy Truck to See Where Stock Gets It

After all, the preceding model year they had the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX, dubbed “the quickest, fastest and most powerful truck ever.” Sure, there’s a bit of difference between the 800+ hp Challenger and the 700+ hp TRX, as the former can go down the quarter-mile in 10.5 seconds, and the latter needs 12.8 seconds for a clean, official run.Surely, we would love to see them both sitting side by side for a drag strip battle, but owners of stock TRXs know very well that would be a colossal loss on their part. Besides, there are enough skirmishes against different kinds of foes to establish a benchmark for the stock capabilities. And, perhaps, even better the factory result.This is precisely what happened with this blue 2021 TRX that lined up for a trio of quarter-mile encounters against a diverse crop of rivals. The first competitor up for the (big) challenge was an older BMW 3 Series (an E90, by the looks of it) that lined up with the Ram after the latter completed a 12.88s solo run.During the encounters, the TRX driver showed the factory result can be improved upon quite easily, even without putting the same official trap speed (all runs were around the 106 mph/171 kph mark – instead of 108mph/174 kph). The 3 Series thus did not stand a chance and the hulking pickup truck showed up for the victory with a 12.72s run against the opponent’s 13.45s result.Things got tougher next, as the TRX went against a fellow Mopar – the Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack. Tradition prevailed and the muscle coupe won after a close battle (12.77s to Ram’s 12.97s). Next up came a modified Chevy truck that looked almost vintage and very Hoosier-enhanced. The stock TRX had virtually no chance: 12.65s doesn’t even compare to 11.6s!