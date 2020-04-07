Dodge Charger Hellcat Wagon Is All About Family Fun

The Mopar army is incredibly numerous these days and yet there are a few soldiers that got left behind, with the Dodge Magnum being one of them. Well, the rendering that now sits on our screens aims to fix that, albeit by portraying a Dodge Charger Hellcat Wagon.
"Why do we have to turn to renderings to enjoy such a fast family hauler?" one might rightfully ask. Well, America has lost its love of wagons, with this mostly having to do with the rise of SUVs. So yes, fans of the genre will have to quench their thirst with pixel painting and the few real-world projects of the sort.
Now, as those of you who are tuned into our Speed Shot tales know, we've already discussed the idea of a Dodge Charger Hellcat Widebody Wagon. Then again, the digital stunt we have here is different, since it introduced a machine that came from the factory in non-widebody form, gaining its massive arches as part of an aftermarket journey.
As such, the said bits present on this Silver toy are more generous than those of the stock model, albeit perhaps not as smoothly integrated. Regardless, the arches are now filled by custom wheels supplied by Rotiform, with their yellow centers reminding us that this color has been part of the Mopar world for many decades.
Then there's the ground clearance - the Accuair suspension fitted to the vehicle allows the one behind the wheel to bring the car extremely close to the road.
Keep in mind that the 707-pony supercharged hauler sitting before us was imagined by Timothy Adry Emmanuel, a digital artist who's always up for a good muscle car adventure.
PS: Keep in mind that the swipe feature of the social media post below will unleash the complete visual tale.
