Dodge Charger Hellcat Widebody Wagon Is What Perfection Looks Like

The ever-growing Dodge Charger/Challenger family is the Mopar way of making lemonade - while Fiat Chrysler hasn't invested in an all-new muscle model since the 2000s, when the current incarnations of these non-identical twins were born, the perpetual evolution is a crowd-pleaser, both in terms of sales and online image. However, there's one muscle model that got left behind, namely the Dodge Magnum wagon.

3 photos