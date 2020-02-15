Dodge Charger Hellcat Widebody Wagon Is What Perfection Looks Like

The ever-growing Dodge Charger/Challenger family is the Mopar way of making lemonade - while Fiat Chrysler hasn't invested in an all-new muscle model since the 2000s, when the current incarnations of these non-identical twins were born, the perpetual evolution is a crowd-pleaser, both in terms of sales and online image. However, there's one muscle model that got left behind, namely the Dodge Magnum wagon.
The longroof model was axed following the 2008 model year, with disappointing sales being the culprit - American buyers seem to have lost their love for wagons, with the family transportation duties having been taken over by minivans and, of course, crossovers.
However, now that the number of Mopar muscle derivatives in showrooms rivals that of Porsche 911 derivatives (at full maturity), enthusiasts would love to see a wagon incarnation of the Charger.
All we can do is enjoy custom builds, along with renderings and we're here to talk about the latter. To be more precise, we're dealing with a pixel painting showcasing a Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody Wagon - note that the Widebody take comes standard for the 2020 Charger Hellcat.
The added styling cues (pixel tip to the muscle aficionados over at Dodge Forum) are slightly sharper than those of the defunct Magnum, as you'll be able to notice in the social media post below. Come to think of it, there might be gear heads who prefer the more angular upper posterior of the late production model, but this is of lesser importance.
The sheer idea of a wagon whose output starts with a "7" is enough to get one excited. Besides, this would make a brilliant rival (albeit not a 100 percent direct competitor) to the recently-returned-to-America 2020 Audi RS6, the uber-wagon everybody talks about these days - could the Dodge be built with AWD, as is the case with the German velocity tool?
Well, the Charger Pursuit V8 AWD law enforcement vehicle comes with 370 ponies, so ensuring the all-wheel-drive hardware can put the supercharged muscle of this proposal to the road sounds more like a job for Jeep engineers (SRT Trackhawk, anybody?).
