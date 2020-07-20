Dodge Charger "Aventador" Looks Like an Italian Muscle Car

For fifteen years now, Dodge has been "reinventing" the Charger, coming up with fresh versions and editions that keep muscle car fans on their toes. Of course, with so many cars out there, the need for individuality continues to grow and this is where the aftermarket developers, as well as digital artists, step onto the stage.
This pixel painting showcases the Dodge Charger with (ready for it?) Lamborghini influences. And, before moving on to discuss the changes done to the muscle sedan, you should know this rendering can be viewed as a part of a potential ideation process that would lead to a custom kit for the Charger, rather than being consumed in raw form.
With that out of the way, we'll mention that the Sant'Agata Bolognese styling influences present on this Charger, which happens to be a Hellcat, come from the Aventador. Now, as indicated by a few elements, such as the "63" decals, we're talking about the Aventador SVJ 63: only 63 units of this SVJ edition were built, celebrating the year that saw Ferruccio Lamborghini founding the company.
The transformation involves what can be described as a... wildbody kit, since the V12 supercar borrows its extrovert styling to the Mopar machine.
And, even though we only get one angle, it's not difficult to notice that the transformation touches the front end, the roof and the sides, while also adding the SVJ's bold rear wing.
For the record, digital label tuningcar_ps, which is responsible for this stunt, did the editing on a smartphone. In fact, if you use the swipe feature of the Instagram post below, you'll be able to notice the various steps of the process.
PS: If this approach seems familiar, it might be because you’ve also seen the label’s Huracan-inspired Dodge Challenger.
