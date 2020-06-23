Dodge Challenger "Huracan" Looks Like an Italian Muscle Car

It was 2006 when Dodge introduced the concept car that previewed the modern Challenger, with the muscle car entering production two years later. Meanwhile, we've seen a plethora of front fascia versions, from the uber-rich showroom offer to custom examples and renderings. But have you ever come across a Challenger with a Lamborghini front bumper? Well, now you have, thanks to a loony pixel portrait.
The best way to consume this image is to take it for what it is. First of all, we're dealing with a digital effort whose idea was to showcase the Sant'Agata Bolognese styling language on the big American coupe.
Secondly, we're looking at an edit coming from the screen of a smartphone, the modus operandi of tuningcar_ps, the label responsible for the stunt.
The starting point for the creation was a photo of the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon, which explains the air-grabber hood and the burnout (after all, the 800-plus horsepower Dodge needs to warm up its rear tires before being able to deliver its advertised 9s quarter-mile run).
As for the Raging Bull bits, we're talking about Lamborghini's traditional Y-shaped lighting signature, but we can zoom in even further and mention the name of the Huracan RWD. This is the pre-facelift model, the one that has been replaced by the Huracan Evo RWD. And while the Italians have chosen a brilliant, cleaner styling for the side air intakes adorning the front fascia of the Evo RWD, its predecessor comes with this standout design for the said elements.
And the mix sitting before us now can perhaps become part of an ideation process coming from some eccentric aftermarket developer wishing to refine the concept until this is ready to reshape the look of the Mopar machine. Of course, given the clean look of the Challenger lineup front fascia(s), perhaps sticking to this sort of styling would be the best bet.
Secondly, we're looking at an edit coming from the screen of a smartphone, the modus operandi of tuningcar_ps, the label responsible for the stunt.
The starting point for the creation was a photo of the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon, which explains the air-grabber hood and the burnout (after all, the 800-plus horsepower Dodge needs to warm up its rear tires before being able to deliver its advertised 9s quarter-mile run).
As for the Raging Bull bits, we're talking about Lamborghini's traditional Y-shaped lighting signature, but we can zoom in even further and mention the name of the Huracan RWD. This is the pre-facelift model, the one that has been replaced by the Huracan Evo RWD. And while the Italians have chosen a brilliant, cleaner styling for the side air intakes adorning the front fascia of the Evo RWD, its predecessor comes with this standout design for the said elements.
And the mix sitting before us now can perhaps become part of an ideation process coming from some eccentric aftermarket developer wishing to refine the concept until this is ready to reshape the look of the Mopar machine. Of course, given the clean look of the Challenger lineup front fascia(s), perhaps sticking to this sort of styling would be the best bet.