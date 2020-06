1971 Dodge Demon Gets Rendered into a Modern Muscle Car

In factory form, the Demon wasn't the best-looking muscle car. If you want to see more of it, we've collected more photos of the car this rendering is based on from RK Motors , who must have had it on sale a while back.This particular rendering was done about a year ago by the artist know as TheSketchMonkey . We didn't know much about his channel at the time, and as far as we can tell, nobody has ever shared this sketch before. We wouldn't even know about it without a social media post. But seeing any classic muscle car get modernized is always super-entertaining.His rendering style hasn't changed much since 2019, and Mr. Sketch decided this 70s car would need to be lower and have bigger wheels if it were sold today. Half a century later, some of the trim fitted to the Dodge coupe is starting to look a bit cheap, so he glazes over that as well.Nobody wants a vinyl top, so he gets rid of that too. Instead, the modernized Demon just becomes a two-tone machine and is all the better for it.The original demon started, like most muscle cars, with the idea of putting a bigger V8 into an existing body. The 1968 and 1969 Dart GTS would just barely take the 383 big-block, though a few models even went as high as the 440 Hemi.For the following model year, Dodge backtracked a little and just offered the 340 V8, which made something like 275-290 horsepower thanks to the four-barrel configuration.