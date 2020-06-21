1971 Dodge Demon Gets Rendered into a Modern Muscle Car

Many people think that Dodge came up with the Demon out of the blue, just like Tesla did with the Model S "Ludicrous." However, the modern-day muscle monster has an ancestor, and today we're going to watch how a 1971 Dodge Demon Gets a modern makeover.
In factory form, the Demon wasn't the best-looking muscle car. If you want to see more of it, we've collected more photos of the car this rendering is based on from RK Motors, who must have had it on sale a while back.
This particular rendering was done about a year ago by the artist know as TheSketchMonkey. We didn't know much about his channel at the time, and as far as we can tell, nobody has ever shared this sketch before. We wouldn't even know about it without a social media post. But seeing any classic muscle car get modernized is always super-entertaining.
His rendering style hasn't changed much since 2019, and Mr. Sketch decided this 70s car would need to be lower and have bigger wheels if it were sold today. Half a century later, some of the trim fitted to the Dodge coupe is starting to look a bit cheap, so he glazes over that as well.
Nobody wants a vinyl top, so he gets rid of that too. Instead, the modernized Demon just becomes a two-tone machine and is all the better for it.
The original demon started, like most muscle cars, with the idea of putting a bigger V8 into an existing body. The 1968 and 1969 Dart GTS would just barely take the 383 big-block, though a few models even went as high as the 440 Hemi.
For the following model year, Dodge backtracked a little and just offered the 340 V8, which made something like 275-290 horsepower thanks to the four-barrel configuration.
