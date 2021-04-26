Dodge Challenger Hellaflush Hellcat Looks Like Ruined Muscle in Quick Rendering

Why would anybody apply the treatment we see here to a Dodge Challenger Hellcat, even in a rendering? one might ask. And, frankly, in today's ever-quirkier custom car landscape, finding a reason for such a build, be it real or virtual, does come easy.
With social media brining standout builds to our screens on a daily basis, anybody with an interest in a machine such as the Hellcat, which has been with us since 2014, has seen her/his fair share of tuner rides. However, the approach portrayed in this rendering will obviously stand out, as it has been the case with other unusual stunts of the sort, such as this Hellcat using horse and buggy wheels.
To be more precise, the big coupe appears to exhibit characteristics associated with the hellaflush custom car subculture, which explains the title above. And it's all about redefining the road connection of the horsepower vehicle.
As such, the meaty arches included in the factory Widebody option now contain custom wheels sporting a mirror-like finish and a multi-spoke design. So far, there's nothing that involves the said label.
However, the wheels of the Dodge come with a generous negative camber angle, while appearing to be wrapped in stretched tires. Then there's the ride height: you'd probably have a hard time sliding your foot under the vehicle in the form shown here.
As for the rest of the car, digital label ruxeddesign, which came up with the visual stunt sitting on our screens right now, seems to have left the Mopar machine in its factory form.
Now, with this sort of transformation obviously having a serious impact on the handling of the vehicle, playing with the 717 hp machine in this form can have serious consequences and not just as far as driving goes.
This sort of modifications have been banned in Quebec since last decade and the Canadian authorities are not the only ones taking action against such customization jobs.
For one, as shown in the Facebook past below, which comes from the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and specifically mentions the word "hellaflush", using stretched tires can lead to fines and even imprisonment of up to six months.
