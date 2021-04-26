Alfa Romeo’s Quality Is Now Similar to German Rivals, Says CEO

Widebody Spofec Rolls-Royce Wraith Black Badge Is an Overdose of Charm and Power

Alfa Romeo used to be a brilliant automaker and racing team until 1986 when Fiat acquired the brand. Under the Italian automaker, Alfa Romeo slowly but steadily adopted platforms and engines from Fiat and General Motors, losing its identity and commercial success along the way. 39 photos



A sporty four-door sedan doesn’t have a place in these SUV -driven times, which brings us to the Giulia-based Stelvio. The D-segment crossover sold 10,284 units in the United States and 17,438 units in Europe in 2020, representing a downturn from previous years. Why didn’t the Stelvio triumph, you might be asking? For starters, Alfa Romeo doesn’t have the same name recognition as Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and Audi in this segment. And secondly, the quality of German rivals is much, much higher.



As if that wasn’t bad enough for the Italian challenger, the Consumer Reports Auto Reliability 2021 survey doesn’t even include Alfa Romeo because of “insufficient data and/or too few models.” Despite these circumstances, head honcho Jean-Philippe Imparato told



The Frenchman may be wishful thinking, but he’s also a man of his word based on his achievements at Peugeot and Citroen within Groupe PSA. For example, Imparato has recently postponed the Tonale until 2022, demanding better performance from the PHEV powertrain.



The Consumer Reports Auto Reliability 2021 survey mentioned earlier lists BMW in 12th place with 52 points to its name while Mazda and Toyota reign supreme with 83 and 74 points, respectively. Audi is 14th with 46 points, and Mercedes has only 40 points.