Dodge Challenger "General Lee" on 44-inch Tires Hits the Snow, Makes Some Angels

It's been well over three decades since the Dukes of Hazzard TV Series went off the air (you can obviously enjoy it via streaming nowadays), but the legacy of the 1969 Dodge Charger that took Bo and Luke into the air appears to be as strong as ever. These days, you don't need an entire production crew to grab a Mopar coupe and thrash the hell out of it, an YouTube channel will work just fine.

9 photos