Dodge Challenger "General Lee" on 44-inch Tires Hits the Snow, Makes Some Angels

It's been well over three decades since the Dukes of Hazzard TV Series went off the air (you can obviously enjoy it via streaming nowadays), but the legacy of the 1969 Dodge Charger that took Bo and Luke into the air appears to be as strong as ever. These days, you don't need an entire production crew to grab a Mopar coupe and thrash the hell out of it, an YouTube channel will work just fine.
The recipe? Grab a used Challenger on a tight budget (what? the modern Charger packs two extra doors, so you'll need the Challenger to stick with the theme) and start improvising for some eye-catching shenanigans.
And if that Dodge happens to pack a General Lee makeover, you're good to go. Such an attire doesn't even take much, since we're talking about the orange hue, the good old air horn and perhaps a few other elements.
The Confederate flag on the roof is in its own league, since the world is now divided between those who regard such a General Lee treat as a symbol of racism and those who believe it's simply a part of the pop culture icon that is this muscle car.
Of course, having built a solid audience prior to the adventure might just make a difference. Cue to Mike Holt of the StreetSpeed717 YT channel, who was already popular before his jump-a-Ram-TRX-to-hell-and-back stunt went viral earlier this year.
Now, after giving that Hellcat-animated 1500 a hard time with the help of rugged terrain, Mike carried on abusing the truck, not least by fitting 44-inch tires and hooning the machine.
Well, the vlogger has gotten rid of the T-Rex meanwhile and, with an open spot in his garage, it was time for a V6 Challenger with the mandatory General Lee conversion, to occupy this.
Many wheels spacers and adapters later, the 44-inch rubber was on the Mopar machine. Sure, the steering angle allowed by the new setup is extremely limited, but who cars when you've got a field and the gas pedal at your disposal?
And with Pennsylvania, the vlogger's home state, being no stranger to snow storms these days, the piece of footage below shows what happened next (the hooning kicks off at the 14:50 timestamp).
Now, those of you who follow our Speed Shot tales (there's a tag for that below) might've seen this one coming after a story we ran back in October last year. Regardless, keep in mind not to try this, or the jumps we're expecting to see in the future, at home.
