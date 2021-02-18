Ed Niles’ Iconic Glass Mansion Is the Closest Thing to Living on ISS – For $20M

This 2013 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Thinks It’s a 1976 Pontiac Trans Am

After leaving Bill Fox Chevrolet with a total price of $66,280 on the window sticker, this 2013 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Convertible was treated to 1976 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am-like upgrades that include the screaming chicken in gold over black paint and retro taillights. 27 photos



Similar to the LS9 used by Chevrolet in the sixth-gen Corvette ZR1, the 6.2-liter engine is a Gen IV small-block V8 that features cast pistons and a Roots-type supercharger. From the factory, the Golden Bowtie rated this lump at 580 ponies and 556 pound-feet (754 Nm) of tire-punishing torque.



Spruced up with carbon fiber, a Pontiac-style beak, Trans Am decals, and vents on the front fenders, this classy-looking car brings the point home with Trans Am floor mats and black-painted wheels that roll on 285/35 and 305/35 by 20-inch rubber. Brembo performance brakes on all four corners, a 3.23 rear end, a limited-slip differential, and magnetic ride control are also featured, along with an active-valved exhaust system and a Haartz top.



Instead of a three-pedal setup, this Camaro features the six-speed automatic transmission known as the Hydra-Matic 6L90. The biggest of the Big Three in Detroit replaced it with the 8Lxx series, which is known for persistent shudder issues. The newest automatic for longitudinal applications is the 10Lxx series from 2017, which was primarily developed by the Ford Motor Company.



Offered by



1976 was the first year of the black-and-gold Pontiac 50th Anniversary Package and the last year of the 455-cu in engine , a 7.5-liter leviathan that left much to be desired because of the Malaise Era. The Camaro ZL1 on which this car is based fares a little better thanks to a force-fed V8 mill: the LSA.Similar to the LS9 used by Chevrolet in the sixth-gen Corvette ZR1, the 6.2-liter engine is a Gen IV small-block V8 that features cast pistons and a Roots-type supercharger. From the factory, the Golden Bowtie rated this lump at 580 ponies and 556 pound-feet (754 Nm) of tire-punishing torque.Spruced up with carbon fiber, a Pontiac-style beak, Trans Am decals, and vents on the front fenders, this classy-looking car brings the point home with Trans Am floor mats and black-painted wheels that roll on 285/35 and 305/35 by 20-inch rubber. Brembo performance brakes on all four corners, a 3.23 rear end, a limited-slip differential, and magnetic ride control are also featured, along with an active-valved exhaust system and a Haartz top.Instead of a three-pedal setup, this Camaro features the six-speed automatic transmission known as the Hydra-Matic 6L90. The biggest of the Big Three in Detroit replaced it with the 8Lxx series, which is known for persistent shudder issues. The newest automatic for longitudinal applications is the 10Lxx series from 2017, which was primarily developed by the Ford Motor Company.Offered by Vanguard Motor Sales for an eye-watering $119,900 or $1,111 per month, chassis number 2G1FL3DPXD9806166 is selling with the original window sticker, dealership inspection documents, and a spare key. At the time of writing, the odometer shows only 15,071 miles (24,254 kilometers).

