Dukes of Hazzard Dodge Charger "Jump Car" Is Part Muscle, Part Truck

It was 1979 when the Dukes of Hazzard TV series originally aired, keeping audiences in front of the TV until 1985. However, the adventures of Bo and Luke Duke continue to keep aficionados engaged, with the rendering adorning our screens right now making for a fresh example of this.
As any fan of the show would tell you, the jumps of the 1969 Dodge Charger known as General Lee made for all the spicy sauce of the series.
And while the air time led to the destruction of over 300 Chargers (think: frames getting bent on landings), this sort of stunt continues to draw a crowd. For instance, we've talked about stunt people grabbing old Charger shells and converting them into so-called jump cars that face the same risks as the vehicles wrecked during the TV show - here's an example we discussed back in May.
Of course, this is a controversial practice. For one, the daredevils claim these cars can't be saved, since they lack VINs or titles, have lost their interiors and are rust victims. Then again, Mopar lovers often mention the potential value of these classic muscle cars, even as rusty, empty shells.
Well, a digital artist named Kalim Oozeear seems to have come up with a way to deal with the matter, even though we have a feeling purists might not agree with the pixel master's proposal.
We're looking at a lifted incarnation of the General Lee here, with the Instagram post at the bottom of the page bringing us multiple angles of the jacked-up contraption; the air dam up front and the NASCAR-style spoiler adorning the posterior of the vehicle, these are on the house.
And since we can't discuss the General Lee without mentioning the controversy revolving around the Confederate Flag adorning its roof, it's worth noting that the added ground clearance means most people won't see this part of the car.
