Digitally Contemporary Buick Century Turbo Coupe Oddly Uses HSV Camaro as Base

Just look at what Buick has prepared for Auto Guangzhou 2021, and it is going to be clear the brand thrives in China. At home in America, on the other hand, it’s now leading an exclusive crossover SUV life. At least in the real world.
North American customers, the (few) ones that remained faithful to the brand, only have the Enclave, Encore, Encore GX, and Envision models to choose from. On the other hand, in China, there’s a completely different – and way more expanded – story. But here’s the thing, Buicks are just as traditionally LHD (left-hand-drive) there as well.
So, although we know Jim – the virtual artist behind the jlord8 account on social media – to be a diehard GM enthusiast, it really doesn’t make any sense to have an RHD Buick. Especially one based on an HSV (Holden Special Vehicles) product. Even if that model is a Camaro.
Alas, here’s a revival of the iconic Century series in a traditional two-door Coupe manner. Obviously, this neither has much in common with the glorious Century builds of the 1930s or 1950s, nor with the sixth- (and final) generation that bowed out during the early 2000s as a four-door sedan only. Instead, it’s a quick attempt at marrying the Chevy Camaro (in HSV form and right-hand drive for an unknown reason) lines with the current Buick design language.
The result is an attempted Buick Century Turbo Coupe. But it’s severely lacking if you ask us. Frankly, we have seen much better reinterpretations of the Camaro theme from other virtual artists. And, if our own two cents are allowed, this CGI expert also had a much cooler Buick project shining online not long ago.
Now, if only we could manage to get the hang of why a Buick Century coupe revival decided to piggyback on the basics of an RHD vehicle produced by a defunct division of General Motors it would certainly ease our day going forward... Darn these unsolved virtual mysteries!
