New Buick GL8 Flagship Concept Out To Prove That Minivans Still Have a Future

Meet Buick’s second concept vehicle on display at Auto Guangzhou 2021, following the debut of the spectacular yet surprisingly unassuming Smart Pod. This vehicle is, thankfully, not a pod, but rather a GL8 minivan that’s been spun around inside a time machine, exiting sometime in the future.
Dubbed the GL8 Flagship Concept, it was created by PATAC design professionals in Shanghai, designed with sculptural surfaces that emphasize both power and energy – visually. You know how it is, they draw it, we react to it. Mission accomplished, safe to say.
Aside from the innovative styling, this minivan also comes with a mix of exterior colors and a panoramic roof, which has a distinct glass canopy that extends all the way from the front to the back, improving aerodynamics.
Other styling traits include Buick’s signature wing-shaped headlights, which are functional and are said to support “advanced connectivity between the vehicle, users, pedestrians and other vehicles.”
The interior is just as showstopping as the exterior, if not more so. It features zero gravity-like lounge seats and a flexible seating layout. You even get a tea tray.
In terms of connectivity, the GL8 Flagship’s multi-screen setup is spearheaded by a 30-inch driver-centric freeform display, joined by an integrated touchscreen on the steering wheel and an advanced full-width head-up display. It’s everything a family MPV could ever want, in the year 2030 – although, we wouldn’t mind seeing such interiors even sooner than that.
Other highlights include a premium audio system integrated into the headrests, V2X intelligent mobility and voice commands, which is how you control “nearly” all the vehicle’s functions, according to Buick.
In the end, the GL8 Flagship concept was designed to offer a safe and relaxed driving experience, as well as seamless connectivity between its occupants and the infrastructure. It pretty much does everything the Smart Pod concept does, only without looking so awkward.
