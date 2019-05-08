Driven: 2019 BMW Z4 M40i First Contact – The Good, The Bad And The Ugly

5 Ford Self-Braking Shopping Cart Is Some Kid's Nightmare

3 Chevy vs. Ford Debate Leads to Stabbing, Shooting in Virginia Home

2 Ford Cuts One Of Three Shifts At Essex Engine Plant

More on this:

Diesel 2019 Ford Focus ST Is As Expensive As the Hyundai i30 N Performance

Not to be confused with the ST-Line package , the ST is available to order in the United Kingdom at £29,495 on-the-road. Compared to the entry-level Style grade, that’s £11,190. In other words, leveling up to the Focus ST costs almost as much as an all-new Kia Picanto. 14 photos



Interestingly enough, it’s the gasoline-fueled engine that develops more torque at 420 Nm (310 pound-feet) compared to 400 Nm (295 pound-feet). Acceleration to 100 km/h (62 mph) takes 7.6 seconds for the EcoBlue and sub-6 seconds for the EcoBoost. Top speed also favors the gasoline option, which is capable of 250 km/h (155 mph) as opposed to 220 km/h (137 mph).



Both engines are matched from the get-go to a short-throw manual with six gears. An automatic option will be available in no time, and starting next month, the Focus ST will be offered as a



In addition to the type of fuel, the EcoBlue and EcoBoost differ in terms of handling. The turbo diesel features torque vectoring while the turbo gasoline levels up to an electronic limited-slip differential. Because carving corners is the specialty of the Focus ST, the Blue Oval treats customers to driving mods such as Track when equipped with the Performance Pack.



Speaking of the upgrades package, Ford of Europe also throws in rev-matching technology, gear shift indicator, and continuously controlled damping for even better control. Taking inspiration from the ST-Line, the ST features an even sharper exterior complemented by Recaro seats up front, a flat-bottom steering wheel, aluminum pedals, and technological goodies such as 8.0-inch SYNC infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.



The question is, who would choose the Ford considering the Even the Focus Vignale is cheaper at £25,805 on-the-road, but the Focus ST is the next best thing after the RS decides to return with all-wheel drive and in the ballpark of 400 ponies. The EcoBlue turbo diesel with 2.0 liters of displacement and 190 PS (187 horsepower) is one of the engine options, but customers can also choose the 2.3-liter EcoBoost with 280 PS (276 horsepower).Interestingly enough, it’s the gasoline-fueled engine that develops more torque at 420 Nm (310 pound-feet) compared to 400 Nm (295 pound-feet). Acceleration to 100 km/h (62 mph) takes 7.6 seconds for the EcoBlue and sub-6 seconds for the EcoBoost. Top speed also favors the gasoline option, which is capable of 250 km/h (155 mph) as opposed to 220 km/h (137 mph).Both engines are matched from the get-go to a short-throw manual with six gears. An automatic option will be available in no time, and starting next month, the Focus ST will be offered as a station wagon . The most affordable configuration of the longroof starts at £30,595 in the United Kingdom while the EcoBoost retails at £31,995 for the hatchback and £33,095, respectively.In addition to the type of fuel, the EcoBlue and EcoBoost differ in terms of handling. The turbo diesel features torque vectoring while the turbo gasoline levels up to an electronic limited-slip differential. Because carving corners is the specialty of the Focus ST, the Blue Oval treats customers to driving mods such as Track when equipped with the Performance Pack.Speaking of the upgrades package, Ford of Europe also throws in rev-matching technology, gear shift indicator, and continuously controlled damping for even better control. Taking inspiration from the ST-Line, the ST features an even sharper exterior complemented by Recaro seats up front, a flat-bottom steering wheel, aluminum pedals, and technological goodies such as 8.0-inch SYNC infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.The question is, who would choose the Ford considering the Hyundai i30 N Performance has an on-the-road price of £29,495 in the United Kingdom?