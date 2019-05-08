4 Mercedes SLK Has Ridiculous Nurburgring Crash, Flies Off The Track

Mercedes-Benz Announces UK Pricing For EQC Electric Crossover

The EQC 400 4Matic , that’s how Mercedes-Benz calls the automaker’s first electric crossover. Priced at €71,281 in Germany and manufactured in Bremen, the electric sibling of the GLC is available to order in the United Kingdom at £65,640 on-the-road. 22 photos



No fewer than six trim levels will be available for the EQC in this part of the world, starting with the Sport. The regular grades also include the AMG Line, AMG Line Premium, and AMG Line Premium Plus while the Edition 1 and Edition 1886 are special editions. Care to guess which is the most expensive EQC of them all from the get-go?



In the case of the AMG trim levels, the Driving Assistance Package Plus adds £1,695 to the price despite the fact some of these features should come as standard on such a high-tech vehicle. More to the point, those pounds sterling go on Congestion Emergency Braking Function, Evasive Steering Assist, Pedestrian Warning near pedestrian crossings, Active Braking Assist, Active Lane Changing Assist, Active Steering Assist, and Active Distance Assist Distronic.



Edition 1886 at £79,260 before the plug-in grant for electric vehicles. As opposed to other EQC variants, this one features MBUX Interior Assistant, Diving Assistance Package, Parking Package, 360-degree camera, electric sliding roof, memory seats, Energizing Comfort, wireless charging for your mobile phone, Burmester surround sound, head-up display, ten-spoke alloy wheels, and Augmented Navigation.

In the case of the AMG trim levels, the Driving Assistance Package Plus adds £1,695 to the price despite the fact some of these features should come as standard on such a high-tech vehicle. More to the point, those pounds sterling go on Congestion Emergency Braking Function, Evasive Steering Assist, Pedestrian Warning near pedestrian crossings, Active Braking Assist, Active Lane Changing Assist, Active Steering Assist, and Active Distance Assist Distronic.

There's no denying the EQC has a lot going for it, but Mercedes-Benz can do much better than this. In the meantime, remember that the EQC is a trailblazer for the three-pointed star. In case you're in the market for a larger crossover, the Tesla Model X starts at £75,700 in the United Kingdom. The question is, what do you get for your money? In addition to 80 kWh of capacity, the lithium-ion battery is good for up to 259 miles (417 kilometers) of range on a full charge. The Audi e-tron levels up to 95 kWh but the range is similar to the Mercedes-Benz while pricing for the four-ringed alternative starts at £71,490 on-the-road.