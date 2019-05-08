autoevolution

Ford Takes Non-Emergency Medical Transport Services National

8 May 2019, 10:17 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Industry
A little over a year ago, American carmaker Ford announced it is entering the non-medical-emergency transportation segment with its own service. Called GoRide, the service has been field tested in Southeast Michigan since April 2018, and this year it will expand nationwide.
39 photos
2019 Ford F-150 Raptor Gets Smart Fox Shocks and Trail Control2019 Ford F-150 Raptor Gets Smart Fox Shocks and Trail Control2019 Ford F-150 Raptor Gets Smart Fox Shocks and Trail Control2019 Ford F-150 Raptor Gets Smart Fox Shocks and Trail Control2019 Ford F-150 Raptor Gets Smart Fox Shocks and Trail Control2019 Ford F-150 Raptor Gets Smart Fox Shocks and Trail Control2019 Ford F-150 Raptor Gets Smart Fox Shocks and Trail Control2019 Ford F-150 Raptor Gets Smart Fox Shocks and Trail Control2019 Ford F-150 Raptor Gets Smart Fox Shocks and Trail Control2019 Ford F-150 Raptor Gets Smart Fox Shocks and Trail Control2019 Ford F-150 Raptor Gets Smart Fox Shocks and Trail Control2019 Ford F-150 Raptor Gets Smart Fox Shocks and Trail Control2019 Ford F-150 Raptor Gets Smart Fox Shocks and Trail Control2019 Ford F-150 Raptor Gets Smart Fox Shocks and Trail Control2019 Ford F-150 Raptor Gets Smart Fox Shocks and Trail Control2019 Ford F-150 Raptor Gets Smart Fox Shocks and Trail Control2019 Ford F-150 Raptor Gets Smart Fox Shocks and Trail Control2019 Ford F-150 Raptor Gets Smart Fox Shocks and Trail ControlFord Mustang Shelby GT350Ford Mustang Shelby GT350Ford Mustang Shelby GT350Ford Mustang Shelby GT350Ford Mustang Shelby GT350Ford Mustang Shelby GT350Ford Mustang Shelby GT350Ford Mustang Shelby GT350Ford Mustang Shelby GT350Ford Mustang Shelby GT350Ford Mustang Shelby GT350RFord Mustang Shelby GT350RFord Mustang Shelby GT350RFord Mustang Shelby GT350RFord Mustang Shelby GT350RFord Mustang Shelby GT350RFord Mustang Shelby GT350RFord Mustang Shelby GT350RFord Mustang Shelby GT350RFord Mustang Shelby GT350R
The non-medical-emergency transportation segment is an extremely lucrative one. According to a study by the Transit Cooperative Research Program, this market is worth in excess of $3 billion.

The first new state to be covered by Ford's GoRide expansion is Ohio. It will be followed by the end of the year by Florida, and in 2020 by North Carolina, Louisiana, Texas, and California.

The decision to expand the service came as a result of the positive feedback received from the tests that took place in Michigan. Ford says its cars achieved a 95 percent on-time rate, with an average waiting time of between ten and twenty minutes.

“GoRide Health is gaining momentum because it is a reliable, human-centered service for people whose very lives depend on making their medical appointments,” said in a statement Minyang Jiang, CEO of GoRide Health.

“Despite a critical and growing need across our country, most patients are unable to find reliable transportation and drivers who understand their needs. GoRide Health can fill that gap.”

GoRide comprises Ford vehicles, including modified vans for transporting patients with special needs, that can be reserved in advance by patients to make sure they don't miss their appointments. Such events, coupled with scheduling inefficiencies are, according to SCI solutions, the cause of $150 billion a year losses for the American medical system.

To make as much money as possible from GoRide, Ford will also expand its scope to serve as an alternative transport solution for city residents. In Dayton, Ohio and surrounding regions, Ford GoRide vans will also be used as first- and last-mile solutions.
ford goride medical transportation Ford Transport last mile solution
press release
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! How the Aston Martin Aeroblade Works 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Manipulated Into Liking Cars What Is the Green NCAP? Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
FORD models:
FORD EscapeFORD Escape CrossoverFORD KugaFORD Kuga Small SUVFORD TaurusFORD Taurus CompactFORD Ranger WildtrakFORD Ranger Wildtrak Heavy Duty PickupFORD Mustang Shelby GT500FORD Mustang Shelby GT500 CoupeAll FORD models  
 
 