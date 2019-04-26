autoevolution

Ford Faces Criminal Probe Over Emissions Testing, Ranger Potentially Affected

26 Apr 2019, 19:21 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Industry
Back in February 2019, news broke out that Ford is in trouble over gas mileage ratings and emissions testing. The Blue Oval is investigating the Ranger over these concerns, and as expected, the U.S. Justice Department has opened a criminal investigation into the certification process.
21 photos
2019 Ford Ranger with 2.3-liter EcoBoost and FX4 Off-Road Package2019 Ford Ranger with 2.3-liter EcoBoost and FX4 Off-Road Package2019 Ford Ranger with 2.3-liter EcoBoost and FX4 Off-Road Package2019 Ford Ranger with 2.3-liter EcoBoost and FX4 Off-Road Package2019 Ford Ranger with 2.3-liter EcoBoost and FX4 Off-Road Package2019 Ford Ranger with 2.3-liter EcoBoost and FX4 Off-Road Package2019 Ford Ranger with 2.3-liter EcoBoost and FX4 Off-Road Package2019 Ford Ranger with 2.3-liter EcoBoost and FX4 Off-Road Package2019 Ford Ranger with 2.3-liter EcoBoost and FX4 Off-Road Package2019 Ford Ranger with 2.3-liter EcoBoost and FX4 Off-Road Package2019 Ford Ranger with 2.3-liter EcoBoost and FX4 Off-Road Package2019 Ford Ranger with 2.3-liter EcoBoost and FX4 Off-Road Package2019 Ford Ranger with 2.3-liter EcoBoost and FX4 Off-Road Package2019 Ford Ranger with 2.3-liter EcoBoost and FX4 Off-Road Package2019 Ford Ranger with 2.3-liter EcoBoost and FX4 Off-Road Package2019 Ford Ranger with 2.3-liter EcoBoost and FX4 Off-Road Package2019 Ford Ranger with 2.3-liter EcoBoost and FX4 Off-Road Package2019 Ford Ranger with 2.3-liter EcoBoost and FX4 Off-Road Package2019 Ford Ranger with 2.3-liter EcoBoost and FX4 Off-Road Package2019 Ford Ranger with 2.3-liter EcoBoost and FX4 Off-Road Package
The Ford Motor Company has come under scrutiny according to a SEC filing, detailed on Page 70 under the “Other Information” chapter. Dearborn explains that “this matter currently focuses on issues relating to road load estimations, including analytical modeling and coastdown testing.”

It’s necessary to mention “the potential concern does not involve the use of defeat devices.” Shots fired at Volkswagen? Not quite, but then again, corporate greed has a tendency to backfire. Ford has voluntarily disclosed the matter to the Environmental Protection Agency and the California Air Resources Board on February 18th and 21st, respectively.

In the filing, Ford “cannot predict the outcome” and “cannot provide assurance that it will not have a material adverse effect on us.” Otherwise said, financial penalties are likely because the regulators have zero tolerance for such practices following the Dieselgate scandal.

It’s curious how Ford adopted a flawed approach to using road-load specifications, thus simulating aerodynamic drag and tire friction. If not implemented correctly, these lab tests fool the customers (and authorities) into thinking the 2019 Ranger is more frugal than it actually is.

Equipped with the 2.3-liter EcoBoost and 10-speed automatic transmission, the 2019 Ranger has been found to use more fuel than the EPA ratings. Over a 1,100-mile test on the highway in real-world conditions, the mid-size pickup averaged 19.5 miles to the gallon instead of 24 mpg.

TFL Truck averaged 17.5 mpg on a tank of fuel, far less than the EPA-rated 22 mpg. The Environmental Protection Agency isn’t perfect, but as opposed to NEDC ratings from not that long ago, they’re closer to real-world gas mileage. Europe switched to the WLTP in September 2018, forcing a lot of automakers to equip gasoline-fueled automobiles with particulate filters.

Ford announced that it’s evaluating changes to the road load estimations process. These changes include the engineering, technical, and governance components, which goes to show that Ford is thorough about the matter as opposed to Volkswagen.

On an ending note, remember 2014? That’s the year Ford lowered the MPG estimates on six models after an internal audit. Affected customers were compensated between $125 to $1,050 for the mess-up, and Ford wasn’t fined by the EPA.
2019 Ford Ranger Ford Ranger Ford emissions EPA
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious What Is the Green NCAP? 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Manipulated Into Liking Cars How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
FORD models:
FORD EscapeFORD Escape CrossoverFORD KugaFORD Kuga Small SUVFORD TaurusFORD Taurus CompactFORD Ranger WildtrakFORD Ranger Wildtrak Heavy Duty PickupFORD Mustang Shelby GT500FORD Mustang Shelby GT500 CoupeAll FORD models  
 
 