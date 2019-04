Ford Self-Braking Shopping Cart Is Some Kid's Nightmare

There’s no actual data as to how many shopping carts are used by kids – and at times adults - as oversized toys, nor are there any numbers detailing the carnage that follows in the wake of such an event.What is known is that things tend to fall off shelves at a rapid rate when shopping carts start running amok. And Ford has a solution to stop that from happening.From time to time, the carmaker’s European business pulls crazy stunts as a way to advertise various systems available of Blue Oval vehicles. Like say the Lane-Keeping Bed that uses technology to detect when someone goes beyond his or her allotted side and activates a conveyor belt, pulling them away.That gizmo was an out-of-the-box-thinking demonstration of Ford’s lane keeping system, but when shopping carts are concerned, that won’t work. So engineers turned to the pre-collision assist that automatically brakes the car when detecting an obstacle.By fitting sensors on a shopping cart, Ford created the Self-Braking Trolley: it can be used as any other wheeled cart, the difference being it can detect obstacles and stop before cans of beans are sent flying around.“Pre-Collision Assist technology can help our customers avoid accidents or mitigate the effects of being involved in a collision. We thought that showing how similar thinking could be applied to a shopping trolley would be a great way to highlight what can be a really useful technology for drivers,” said in a statement Anthony Ireson, Ford Europe marketing director.For the time being the high-tech shopping cart is just a prototype and there are no plans to make it available to supermarkets.