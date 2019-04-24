2019 Ford F-150 Gets the RTR Treatment, Vaughn Gittin Jr.'s Signature

Audi A4 Driver Dares to Honk, Mustang Driver Messes Him And His Car Up

A violent road rage altercation on one of the busiest highways in Chula Vista, California, could have cost the victim dearly – more than damage to his precious car and some medical expenses. 15 photos



Because he’d been cut off, the victim did what most drivers out there would do: he honked the horn to make the other driver aware.



“He was giving me gang signals and flipping me off, cussing at me, and he told me to pull over. I wasn't gonna pull over, I acted like I was gonna pull over and I kept going,” the victim says.



He sped off and thought this was the end of it. The Mustang followed him and got so close that, when the victim had to brake suddenly, it rear-ended him. The victim, perhaps assuming the obviously short-tempered driver was over the earlier incident, pulled over and went out to exchange insurance information.



That’s when the other dude socked him, sending him in the bushes on the side of the road and rendering him briefly unconscious.



“When I came to, I noticed he was on the top of my trunk and he knocked out my window and it was bashed after he jumped, and he went over to my side mirror and he bashed out my side mirror,” the victim says. “He needs to go to jail. Face the consequences, at least pay for my car. The car's fully built and I put over $20,000 into the motor itself.”



The victim says that, despite the fact that this was happening in broad daylight on a busy highway, no one stopped to check on him. No one stopped to speak to the police, either, so he has no other recourse than to try and help the investigation by going public with his story.



