Chevy vs. Ford Debate Leads to Stabbing, Shooting in Virginia Home

You’ve “probably” had too much to drink if the only way in which you can win an argument is by brandishing a gun and using it, while also cutting people with a knife.

Turner and his GF’s son got into the Chevy vs. Ford debate, and Turner produced a knife, meaning to scare the son into agreeing with him. The girlfriend got between the two men, trying to keep everything peaceful, so Turner stabbed her in the back.



While everyone rallied around her, Turner went into the house and, according to the police records, he emerged from there with a gun. He shot both his GF (who again got in the way) and her son, but 2 bullets also ricochet and hit the son’s girlfriend in the back and cheek. Turner’s girlfriend was shot in the legs about 5 times, while her son was hit in the arm and cheek.



Prosecutors confirm for WSET that what started the violence was a heated discussion on which carmaker makes the better rides, Chevrolet or Ford, but hint that the gang was probably tied up in illegal drug activity either way. And yes, Turner was “heavily intoxicated” when all this happened.



Police arrested Turner without much incident, charging him with 2 counts of malicious wounding, possession of a firearm as a felon and using a firearm in a felony. Prosecutors are also considering charging him for the bullets that ricochet and with additional charges, pending the outcome of the investigation.



From the home, police seized cellphones, a “smoking device,” 3 green plants, a pistol, and drug paraphernalia.







#BREAKING - Officers are investigating a shooting on Shepherd Lane in Bedford. Right now, access to that road is blocked at Mob Creek Road and Moneta Road. Working to get info. pic.twitter.com/QSuyegPfru — Valencia E. Jones (@vjreports3) April 23, 2019



