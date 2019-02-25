Pastor Arrested For Shooting at Car Carrying His Daughter

A pastor from Des Moines, Iowa, is under investigation and has been formally charged with 4 counts following an incident on Friday, in which he is believed to have fired a single shot at a car carrying his daughter.

Cameron and his wife had 12 children, including the adult daughter involved in the incident. They say that Cameron had driven to the house the daughter shared with her boyfriend after she’d tipped another family member about how she was about to be assaulted. He took 3 other kids with him in the car and admits to chasing the car carrying his daughter in an attempt to save her.



Police retrieved 2 guns and one spent shell casing from the reverend’s car. While he had a permit for both weapons, he maintains that he casing was from another time he shot the gun, not from this particular incident. His wife says the kids who were in the car with him never reported hearing a shot. The daughter is refusing to comment and is only speaking to the police.



Meanwhile, Cameron has been charged with two counts of child endangerment stemming from the fact that he had 2 minors with him in the car, domestic abuse assault with a dangerous weapon, and intimidation with a serious weapon – injury / provoke fear, The Register reports.



“As a father of a daughter, I can completely wrap my head around wanting to protect my child if she's ever in an abusive situation,” Sgt. Parizek tells the same media outlet, “but at some point logic has to kick in over anger.”



