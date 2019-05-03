Ford Cuts One Of Three Shifts At Essex Engine Plant

Mopar Sells Out Hellephant Crate Engine In Two Days

Priced at $28,155 excluding destination, the 5.0-liter Coyote V8 adds $1,995 to the retail price of the F-150 pickup truck. The 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6, by comparison, is $995 more than the 3.3-liter Ti-VCT V6 that comes standard. As if those weren’t enough, the 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 promises up to 450 horsepower in the F-150 Raptor 39 photos



Speaking to



The facility is a 15-minute drive from Essex, and two shifts will be added at the Annex in November 2019. Unifor Local 200 president John D'Agnolo isn’t surprised by the dropping demand for the 5.0-liter Coyote V8, not when Essex “had down shifts every week since January 2019.”



As the latest evolution of the Modular engine, the Coyote was designed with four valves per cylinder, DOHC , and cam-torque-actuated Ti-VCT. The latter technology enables the powertrain control module to retard the cam timing of the intake and exhaust independently of each other.



For the Gen 3 starting with the 2018 model year, the Coyote features dual-fuel injection. The combination of direct injection and port injection provides superior efficiency along with low-end torque and high-rpm power. In the Mustang Bullitt, the 5.0-liter engine develops no fewer than 480 horsepower and 420 pound-feet of torque.



The thing is, reliability favors the Coyote. The good ol' V8 also happens to be adequate for towing, but Ford isn't selling too many of them in the F-150 as of late. Given these circumstances, the Blue Oval decided to scale back engine production in Windsor, Ontario.

Speaking to Automotive News Canada, the Blue Oval said the move was made "to better align with consumer demand." Ford also confirmed "there will be no cuts" in jobs as a result of losing one shift of three. The employees affected by the reduction will move to the Windsor Engine Plant Annex to support production of the 7.3-liter gasoline V8 in the F-Series Super Duty.

The facility is a 15-minute drive from Essex, and two shifts will be added at the Annex in November 2019. Unifor Local 200 president John D'Agnolo isn't surprised by the dropping demand for the 5.0-liter Coyote V8, not when Essex "had down shifts every week since January 2019."

As the latest evolution of the Modular engine, the Coyote was designed with four valves per cylinder, DOHC, and cam-torque-actuated Ti-VCT. The latter technology enables the powertrain control module to retard the cam timing of the intake and exhaust independently of each other.

For the Gen 3 starting with the 2018 model year, the Coyote features dual-fuel injection. The combination of direct injection and port injection provides superior efficiency along with low-end torque and high-rpm power. In the Mustang Bullitt, the 5.0-liter engine develops no fewer than 480 horsepower and 420 pound-feet of torque.

The Built Ford Tough engine in the F-150 is much obliged to run on compressed natural gas or propane gas with the Engine Prep Package. In this application, the Coyote develops 395 horsepower and 400 pound-feet of torque.