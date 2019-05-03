Mopar Sells Out Hellephant Crate Engine In Two Days

Of Course I Still Love You Malfunction Grounds Falcon 9

Available to pre-order since Hemi day (April 26th), the Hellephant is sold out. Mopar hasn’t given production numbers for the 426-cu.in. leviathan of an engine, but chances are the supercharged V8 is limited to 100 examples of the breed in the first instance. 16 photos







In the meantime, Mopar offers three alternatives depending on the customer’s needs. The 6.2-liter Hellcat is $20,020 from the get-go, followed by the 6.4-liter HEMI at $9,960. The 5.7-liter HEMI is also available for a much more reasonable $6,480, to which the Engine Kit adds $1,795 to the price. In the case of the Hellcat and Hellephant, make that $2,265.



The good news for those who missed out on the Hellephant is that “at least a couple of the people who were able to order one will be looking to flip it.” Allpar.com suggests these individuals will charge more than the list price of $29,995 because that’s how exclusivity works in the automotive industry.



Hellephant comes from the 426 HEMI that Plymouth used in the 1960s to win NASCAR events. The “Elephant engine” used to be offered in the Dodge Coronet, Dart, Charger Daytona, Plymouth Fury, GTX, and Superbird. In street-legal configuration, the 426 HEMI was offered from 1965 through 1971.



