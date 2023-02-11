Dax Shepard Introduces His Ford F-150 Raptor R, Daniel Ricciardo Loves It

More on this:

1 Dax Shepard Jokes a Lincoln Continental Distracted Him From His Favorite Christmas Movie

2 Dax Shepard Shot a Christmas Clip in a Grinch Costume Right After a Serious Car Accident

3 Dax Shepard’s Rad 1990 Chevy 454 SS Is a Continuous Work in Progress, Now With RDB

4 Kristen Bell Reveals DMs From Dax Shepard: Interior Design Ideas Featuring F1 Cars

5 Dax Shepard Has a Red Bull Racing Car in His Driveway, Because Why Not