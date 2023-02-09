2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R vs. F-150 Raptor 37 Acceleration Test Concludes as Expected

Once upon a time, sport trucks took a back seat in favor of a new breed of pickups. A breed specialized in off-road shenanigans, that is. The Raptor launched in 2009 for the 2010 model year with a choice of two V8s, then Ford redesigned the dune-bashing pickup for 2017 with two fewer cylinders and a twin-turbocharged setup to boot.
Although more capable off the beaten path compared to its predecessor, the second-generation Raptor came under a lot of criticism for its force-fed V6 engine. There’s nothing inherently wrong with the 3.5-liter EcoBoost, save for the lack of aural titillation we all expect from this kind of vehicle. Fortunately for Raptor enthusiasts, the six-cylinder in the third-gen Raptor is a little more exciting.
The Dearborn-based automaker didn’t stop there, though. It also engineered the 2021-and-newer Raptor to accommodate 37-inch tires from the factory. The cherry on top had to wait until the 2023 model year with the introduction of the first-ever Raptor R, essentially a Raptor 37 with a 5.2-liter supercharged V8 underhood.
Approximately 100 pounds (45 kilograms) heavier than its V6-engined counterpart, the F-150 Raptor R compares favorably against the Ram 1500 TRX in terms of power-to-weight ratio. The featured video isn’t a drag race between crosstown rivals, but a comparison between the F-150 Raptor R and its lesser sibling. Andre Smirnov of The Fast Lane also compared how fast these Fords are from zero to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour), and boy, there’s a big difference between them, indeed.
Tested roughly one mile above sea level on a runway in Colorado, the F-150 Raptor with the 37-inch tires ran 6.4 seconds and 6.15 seconds, respectively. It could’ve posted a better time had launch control been present, but alas, Ford couldn’t make a case for it. The R-branded truck, on the other hand, first ran 4.90 seconds to 60 miles per hour. Its best run was 4.66 seconds, and that’s hugely impressive for a truck that weighs 5,950 pounds (2,699 kilograms).
Looking at the bigger picture, neither pickup was designed to shame supercars in the quarter mile. Both Raptors come alive in off-road scenarios thanks to those humongous wheels and clever suspension supplied by Fox. The 37 and R feature 13 inches of travel up front and 14.1 inches out back, whereas the standard Raptor with the 35-inch tires offers up 14 inches up front and 15 inches in the rear.
Rated at 450 horsepower and 510 pound-feet (691 Nm) in V6 flavor or 700 horsepower and 640 pound-feet (732 Nm) for the V8 option, the Raptor isn’t cheap. The V8-engined Raptor R is ridiculously overpriced, besting the TRX by approximately $20k at the present moment.
The most affordable Raptor is $76,775 excluding destination charge. Customers who want the 37-inch tires have to spend $5,250 on the Raptor 37 Performance Package, which includes retuned shock absorbers and bedside graphics. Sold as an equipment group rather than its own thing, the Raptor R adds $30,575 to the tally.
