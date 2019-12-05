autoevolution

Cybertruck 16x16 Transporting Normal Cybertruck Looks Epic

5 Dec 2019, 19:38 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
A few years back, Mercedes made a car called the "Squared." Well, it wasn't really called that, but that's how they referred to the lifted version of the G550, a $200,000 limited edition.
3 photos
Cybertruck 16x16 Transporting Normal Cybertruck Looks EpicCybertruck 16x16 Transporting Normal Cybertruck Looks Epic
It wasn't really square either, not like the Tesla truck revealed a couple of years back. We've seen plenty of renderings based on that, too many in fact, but the one recently posted by flathat3d is one of the most original.

He calls it the Cybertruck 16x16, which is an obvious nod to the other important G-Class based edition, the G63 6x6. Where that came with three axles, this crazy contraption gets eight. This is something a Saudi prince would like. Well, we like it too, but buying one is an entirely different story.

6x6 renderings used to be really popular a couple of years back. But why stop at that relatively low number when the only limiting factor is the computing power of your rendering tech. From the looks of things, the artist's new car started out by scaling up the classic Cybertruck, after which a different body kit was grafted.

The back extends endlessly, making you wonder what kind of use people might get out of 16 wheels. In this case, it's carrying another Cybertruck, but any old car trailer can do that even better. Instead, we want to suggest specialist jobs like slow, delicate transportation of aircraft components or turbine blades, maybe even a house.

Let's not forget that besides changing the world of automobiles, Elon's other big hobby is space exploration. Wouldn't the Cybertruck be perfect for a mini rocket or the satellite it needs to carry? The angular bodywork would somehow seem more fitting in that scenario. Of course, the piece of art where it's carrying a Roadster is nice too. If this is your kind of thing, stay glued to this link, as we should have plenty more renderings until the real deal gets launched.



Tesla Cybertruck Tesla truck Tesla pickup Cybertruck rendering pic of the day
Competitors Have Finally Caught Up to Tesla Halloween Car Decoration Tips: This Year, Be the Master of Horror on the Road The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Maybe Jeremy Clarkson Is Right About Greta Thunberg: She Is “Mad and Dangerous” ‘Tis the Season to Be Wary of Car Thieves, Again 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo (992) – What We Know So Far2021 Porsche 911 Turbo (992) – What We Know So Far
Is the Taycan a Magic Bullet or a Thorn in Porsche's Side? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Ditch New Year's Firecrackers, Get a Car With an Exhaust that Goes Bang InsteadDitch New Year's Firecrackers, Get a Car With an Exhaust that Goes Bang Instead
Could an Electric Dodge Charger SUV Challenge the Ford Mustang Mach-E? What Else Can You Run a Diesel Car On? Mazda 787B: The 900 HP Rotary Engine That Stunned Le MansMazda 787B: The 900 HP Rotary Engine That Stunned Le Mans
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Lithium-Ion Batteries Deconstructed: Why They Are Terrible in the Cold Cannonball: An Abridged History of the World's Greatest Outlaw RaceCannonball: An Abridged History of the World's Greatest Outlaw Race
White Vans Are the Modern Boogeyman Because of Fake Facebook Viral Posts The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Stratolaunch: A Million Pounds, Six Engines and the Wingspan of a Football FieldStratolaunch: A Million Pounds, Six Engines and the Wingspan of a Football Field
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? These Are the Dirtiest Spots Inside Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
TESLA MOTORS models:
TESLA MOTORS CybertruckTESLA MOTORS Cybertruck Fullsize PickupTESLA MOTORS Model YTESLA MOTORS Model Y CrossoverTESLA MOTORS RoadsterTESLA MOTORS Roadster Coupe CabrioTESLA MOTORS Model STESLA MOTORS Model S LuxuryTESLA MOTORS Model 3TESLA MOTORS Model 3 Medium PremiumAll TESLA MOTORS models  
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

No spamming, scout's honor! You will only receive our best stories, typically no more than 5 per day