Custom Kia Carnival Boasts Rolls-Royce Luxury, Commands New Mercedes S-Class Money

Like other traditional body styles, minivans have lost significant ground to crossovers and SUVs. Some automakers have retired from the people-carrying game, while others remain committed to this class. We do miss specific models, and it's something we never thought we'd say. Hopefully, the MPV segment still has a future.
This story revolves around something other than minivans as a whole, as it is dedicated to one very special Kia Carnival (another thing we never thought we'd say in the same phrase). You're looking at a fourth-generation example, with a first registration dating back one year ago, with only a few miles under its belt. And that's not important, as what truly matters here is the impressive level of customization.
It is called the Kia Carnival Hi-Limousine and has existed in its home market for a few years as an alternative to traditional luxury models. One of the most significant changes is the high roof design, which has made it more spacious and has allowed the company to fit intricate ambient lighting that resembles something you'd find in a modern palace. A 27-inch monitor signed by Samsung provides entertainment for those sitting at the rear. It was also fitted with a starlight headliner and a premium audio system.
Premium Nappa leather was wrapped around the seats. This minivan can sit seven in a 2+2+3 layout and has additional trimming on most touchable surfaces to elevate its premium stance further. The carpets have a marble look, and the car features dark brown trim on the door cards, cargo area, and other parts of the interior, which are joined by dark brown seatbelts. Window blinds were a necessary asset to provide privacy to those inside. It gets a lot of tech and comfort gear to the point where it can take a swing at the upper class.
This particular Kia Carnival has a Snow White finish and a few chrome details on the outside. It rides on 19-inch multi-spoke alloys and looks like a high-end shuttle ready to double as an ideal family car. The engine won't impress you, as it is the usual 3.5-liter V6 that produces 290 horsepower (294 ps/216 kW) at 6,400 rpm and 262 pound-foot (355 Nm) of torque at 5,000 rpm. The U.S.-spec has an eight-speed automatic transmission that delivers the thrust to the front wheels. The towing capacity of the stock one is 3,500 pounds (1,588 kg).
To the untrained eye, this Kia Carnival will undoubtedly fly under the radar. The only thing they might ask about is the high roof, yet we reckon some might think it's a complicated roof box. However, those who know a thing or two about cars will instantly notice it and will likely congratulate the owner for choosing it over another luxury ride. Since we said the word luxury many times, you know it's no bargain, don't you? The asking price of the pictured car is €114,002, including tax, which comes out to almost $123,500 at the current exchange rates.
What else could you buy for that kind of money? A brand-new Mercedes-Benz S-Class in the S 500 4Matic configuration. This one uses a 3.0L inline-six with mild-hybrid assistance, has 429 hp (435 ps/320 kW) and 384 lb-ft (520 Nm) of torque, and does 0-60 mph (0-97 kph) in 4.9 seconds. Pricing starts at $114,500, excluding destination and dealer fees, and realistically speaking, you could land one for under $125,000.
If you want a large premium crossover, then the Mercedes-Benz GLS is an interesting alternative. It is more affordable than the entry-level S-Class, kicking off at $87,000 in the GLS 450 spec, and just like its low-slung sibling, it also uses a mild-hybrid 3.0-liter straight-six engine, albeit with less power. It develops 375 hp (380 ps/280 kW) and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm), enabling the sprint in 5.8 seconds. The superior GLS 580 brings a 510 hp (517 ps/380 kW) 4.0L V8 and starts at $112,000.
If a real premium car doesn't tickle your fancy, which it should on a six-digit budget, then you can check out the Kia Carnival ad here on Hollmann International. We don't know about you, yet we'd always pick an S-Class over a minivan, regardless of how interesting the latter might be, or a GLS. Let's not forget that other premium flagship sedans and crossovers also exist.
Since we've mentioned the U.S. model, we might as well remind you how much it costs. For the base LX in the 2024 model year, interested parties are looking at a minimum of $33,600 before destination. The LX Seat Package, EX, and SX start at $35,600, $39,100, and $42,300, respectively. The top-of-the-line SX Prestige has a $46,700 MSRP. All versions use the same engine, and the only difference is the level of equipment, which is where the Hi-Limousine truly shines, as we already told you.
