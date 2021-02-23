2022 Kia Carnival Proves That Minivans Are Still Cool in an SUV-Crazy Market

ADAS

First things first, let’s talk about the underpinnings. Based on the N3 vehicle platform of the Sorento crossover and K5 sedan, the front-wheel-drive Carnival takes its mojo from a 3.5-liter GDI engine. The free-breathing V6 delivers 290 horsepower and 262 pound-feet (355 Nm) of torque at the crankshaft. An 8-speed automatic transmission and 3,500 pounds (1,588 kilograms) of towing capacity are also worthy of mentioning.“A vehicle that transcends a highly traditional segment,” the newcomer offers up to 168.2 cubic feet (4,763 liters) of passenger room and 145.1 cubic feet (4,109 liters) of cargo room behind the first row of seats. The Side-Flex seating for 8-passenger versions enables multiple configurations depending on your needs, and it includes a sliding second-row center seat.“The Kia Carnival is here to disrupt a staid segment and proves once again what is possible when conventions are shattered,” declared Sean Yoon, president and chief exec of Kia in North America. “With its SUV-like character, our new multi-purpose vehicle delivers a combination of premium design, intelligent packaging, and an abundance of innovation in safety and technology. For these reasons, the Carnival is the first vehicle to proudly wear our all-new Kia badge and is a bold signal of things to come.”Like every self-respecting family car, the Carnival features plenty of safety nannies at no extra cost. The most comprehensivesuite in the segment comes standard with forward collision-avoidance assist, blind-spot avoidance assist, rear cross-traffic collision avoidance assist, and so forth.While on the subject of standard features, Kia offers power-sliding doors and 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Scheduled to arrive at dealerships in the second quarter, the Carnival will be available in four trim levels: LX, EX, SX, and SX-Prestige.