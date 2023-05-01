Kia Carnival Enters 2024 Model Year With Minor Packaging Changes

Minivans aren't selling exactly well in the United States market, yet Kia still believes in this body style. The South Korean automaker designed the Carnival with crossover-inspired styling in a bid to bring more customers into US showrooms, but alas, the multi-purpose vehicle's deliveries leave much to be desired.
The Carnival and leftover Sedonas tallied 19,706 deliveries last year, down from 25,155 in 2021. First-quarter sales are slightly better compared to the first quarter of 2022, namely 7,131 units instead of 4,051.
Given its limited appeal, the Carnival was treated to limited changes for the 2024 model year. More specifically, two packaging changes. For starters, Kia removed the All-Auto Up/Down & Safety Power Windows from the EX, which carries a sticker price of $38,700, excluding the $1,365 destination charge. The EX's Power Tailgate Delete Package is no longer available, and that's about it for packaging changes.
A question, however, must be posed. Is the aforementioned EX more expensive than the 2023 model? The answer is yes, with Kia raising the suggested retail price by $100. In fact, all of the Carnival's trim levels are $100 more expensive. In terms of extremes, the LX is available from $33,200 as opposed to $46,300 for the SX Prestige specification.
Capable of towing up to 3,500 pounds (1,588 kilograms), the Telluride's minivan-bodied sibling is rocking a 3.5-liter gasoline V6. The direct-injected mill pumps out 290 horsepower and 262 pound-feet (355 Nm) of torque, with most of them reaching the front wheels by means of an eight-speed automatic.
All-wheel drive isn't on the menu, which is a bit weird for a couple of reasons. First and foremost, Chrysler and Toyota both offer AWD in the Pacifica and Sienna. Secondly, the N3 platform of the Carnival is shared with the Sorento and Sportage. Both crossovers are available with all-wheel drive, yet Kia couldn't make a case for this option in the Carnival minivan.
203 inches (5,156 millimeters) long and 69.9 inches (1,775 millimeters) high with the roof rails, the Carnival boasts a lot of standard features. Highlights of the LX include LED headlights, power-sliding rear doors, the Rear Occupant Alert system, air conditioning for the rear passengers, 17-inch alloys in silver, six charging ports, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an 8.0-inch touchscreen, push-button start and remote start, and a whole lot of driver-assist systems.
The LX can be configured with a so-called Seat Package, which is advertised as a trim level rather than a standalone option. $2,000 more expensive than the LX, the Seat Package boasts eight seats and Slide-Flex Seating for the second row. Based on value for money, the EX grade is arguably the sweet spot in the range.
With so many eight-seat crossovers and body-on-frame SUVs available stateside, the minivan will soldier on as a hard sell in this part of the world. Whether Kia will cough up the money to develop a successor for the Carnival, that is too early to tell.
