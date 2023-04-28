Kia EV9's Climate Control Systems Explained, No Need to Access Sub-Menus

To ensure superior comfort for their customers regardless of the situation, Kia tested the all-electric EV9 in extreme heat and cold environments, from southern Spain to northern Sweden. Among other components, the brand wanted to determine how the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems fare against challenging conditions.
Kia revealed the all-new EV9 in New York, at the beginning of April. The carmaker now explains all the trials and tribulations they put the electric crossover through during the testing phase, just to make sure they're delivering a car that will keep passengers comfortable regardless of the environment conditions.
The Kia EV9's thermal system comprises a climate control system, a heat pump, and defrost and deicing features. Many EVs use a basic electric heater for cabin climate control – some EV manufacturers, such as Tesla, BMW, or Porsche, offer a heat pump as standard on their cars. Other manufacturers offer the component as an extra, usually for quite a hefty price.
But why would you want a heat pump on your car? Among other benefits, it increases the range of your EV. It essentially acts as a refrigerator, but in reverse – when the outside gets cool, the inside gets warm. The heat pump draws air in from the outside, compresses it, and uses the heat from the condenser to raise the temperature in the cabin or the battery. For improved efficiency, the EV9 collects the waste heat of the e-motors and Power Electronics (PE) system and uses it to heat the cabin.
The EV9 boasts three rows of seats, which can accommodate up to seven passengers. Kia devised two independent climate control systems, which create separate climate zones for the driver, front passenger, and rear passengers. Moreover, the first and second rows feature ventilated and heated seats as standard to provide additional comfort.
As the Product Marketing Manager at Kia Europe, Gregor Krumboeck, explained, two independent HVAC systems mean more comfort and reduced power consumption. The A/C for empty passenger seats or for those who don't want it can be turned off, minimizing energy consumption, which is especially important in an EV.
In a first for Kia vehicles in Europe, the EV9 comes with a new climate control panel that places more emphasis on the user experience through a well-designed interface. All climate settings can be accessed and controlled via one click without entering sub-menus.
Air is pumped inside through four new and improved vents in the roof – they feature a new structure that optimizes air resistance and diffusion angle so that all second and third-row passenger areas are ventilated evenly.
Another valuable feature of the A/C is the after-blow system. It prevents the development of bacteria and odors by diminishing condensation built up on the evaporator. The system detects that you've been using the A/C over a long period while driving and turns on the blower to dry the water, which might have built up inside the evaporator. Furthermore, you won't have to worry about losing battery power, as the after-blow only works above a certain temperature.
According to WLTP (Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicles Test Procedure) cycle, the EV9 SUV provides more than 541 km (336 miles) of range. What's more, its 800 V charging capabilities enable the EV to achieve 239 km (149 miles) of range in only 15 minutes of charging.
