Hyundai Spied Testing Multiple Ioniq 5 N Prototypes at the Nurburgring

Previewed by the 45 EV concept in September 2019 at the Frankfurt Motor Show, the Ioniq 5 isn't merely the first series-production vehicle based on Hyundai's E-GMP electric vehicle architecture. It's also a resounding commercial success despite the vexing lack of a rear wiper. That's going to change for the 2024 model year, though, beginning with the first high-performance electric vehicle of the Seoul-based automotive giant.

24 photos Photo: Automotive Mike / edited