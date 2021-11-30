2022 Kia Carnival Recalled for Passenger-Side Sliding Door That May Not Latch

Previously known as the Sedona, the 2022 Kia Carnival is a family-oriented vehicle with three-row seating. As it’s often the case with new models in the first year of production, this minivan exhibits a few issues.
Back in April 2021, no fewer than 2,744 units were called back for a potentially damaged fuel rail tube. Fast forward to the present day, and Kia is recalling 2,956 examples of the breed for a remote controller assembly.
As you already know from the headline, the brain of the passenger-side power sliding door is prone to malfunction. Kia says the assembly has been manufactured out of specification by the supplier. According to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the binding between the holder and drum may cause the latch to stick in the open position. A door that slides open while driving is a serious risk to any kind of rear-seat occupant, especially if you have kids in the second-row seats.
Produced by Daedong Door Co. in South Korea, the remote controller assembly issue came to Kia’s attention this month following two warranty claims, two complaints, and one techline case related to three vehicles. The automaker is currently holding a plethora of North American vehicles manufactured from July 28th through October 26th to remedy this fallacy.
Kia says the remedy component features a plastic holder produced according to specification. The injection mold for this component was corrected on September 2nd, and vehicles produced from October 27th are said to feature the corrected part. Known customers of the 2022 model year Carnival will be informed of the problem by snail mail on December 16th.
In the meantime, potential customers who prefer the practicality of a minivan over the looks of a crossover may be tempted to spend their hard-earned bucks on the Carnival. Not only does it undercut the Telluride, but the people carrier boasts segment-leading passenger and cargo room.
