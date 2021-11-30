2022 Kia Carnival Recalled for Passenger-Side Sliding Door That May Not Latch

More on this:

1 Horsepower Versus Gravity: James May Races Professional Skateboarders in a Kia Stinger GT

2 All-New Kia Niro Hits the 2021 Seoul Mobility Show Without Sharing Any Specs

3 Kia Throwing More Money at IONITY, Looking To Help Them Grow Ultra-Fast Charging Network

4 2021 Acura TLX Type S Drags and Rolls Kia K5 GT, One Gets Blown Away... Until It Doesn't

5 New-Generation Kia Niro Will Debut on November 25 at the Seoul Mobility Show