Cummins R2.8 Turbo Diesel-Powered 1972 Jeep Commando Is One Sweet Wagon

Produced between 1966 and 1973 by Kaiser Jeep and the American Motors Corporation, the Jeepster Commando is a very dependable rig. The Hurricane four-cylinder engine and Dauntless six-cylinder mill were the only powerplants offered until AMC entered the scene with the 232, 258, and 304 options. The station wagon in the attached clip doesn’t feature those plants, but a Cummins R2.8 that also runs on biodiesel fuel.

