Cummins R2.8 Turbo Diesel-Powered 1972 Jeep Commando Is One Sweet Wagon

Acquired by the current owner in 2019 and subsequently modified to the current specification, chassis number J2A87FVH30234 is offered with a clean title and lots of desirable mods. The four-cylinder turbo diesel, for example, is rocking 161 horsepower and 310 pound-feet (320 Nm) of torque compared to 150 ponies and 245 pound-feet (332 Nm) for the AMC 304 V8.Complemented by a 30-gallon fuel tank and Bosch fuel injection, the R2.8 is connected to a New Venture Gear 3550 five-speed manual transmission. Jeep used this gearbox in the XJ Cherokee and TJ Wrangler, and it’s plenty strong for this application. The NV3550 is further connected to a simple-yet-sturdy Dana 300 transfer case, a Dana 30 open-style front axle with 3.73 gearing, as well as a Dana 44 rear axle with a limited-slip differential.Clearly not a mall crawler, the one-off Commando had its front bodywork lengthened by five inches and the body shell repainted in light green. A white removable hardtop with a polished roof rack, an off-road jack, old-school steel wheels, 235/85 by 16-inch tires, a spare mounted to a swing-out carrier, YJ springs up front, power-assisted front discs and rear drums, and a Next Venture Motorsports rear bumper also have to be mentioned.Reupholstered in white vinyl, the comfy buckets and rear bench are joined by lots of sound-deadening material under tan carpets, air conditioning, two cupholders for the center console, a roll bar, and a fire extinguisher for extra peace of mind. The five-digit odometer currently shows 90,976 miles (146,412 kilometers) although the total mileage remains unknown.Listed on Bring a Trailer with a high bid of $2,075 at the moment of reporting, this magnificent Commando does have two issues. The fuel gauge that doesn’t work is relatively straightforward to fix or replace, but the rocker-panel corrosion requires a bit of TLC from the winning bidder.