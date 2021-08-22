autoevolution
Numbers-Matching 1973 Norton Commando 850 Wants to Be Loved at No Reserve

22 Aug 2021, 16:16 UTC ·
It’s hard to contain your excitement when you see a classic head-turner that looks this good.
30 photos
What you see above is a numbers-matching 1973 MY Norton Commando 850 that saw a comprehensive restoration under current (and prior) ownership. For starters, the fuel tank and side panels were repainted using a black base and gold accents, while the original saddle has been replaced with a fresh leather item that keeps things looking classy.

To bring about a tidy aesthetic, the bike’s handlebar received a pair of aftermarket bar-end mirrors. Moreover, the Commando’s laced wheels are embraced by high-grade Roadrunner tires from Avon’s inventory. This might already sound pretty enthralling, but the powertrain department is where the real party’s at.

You will find a Boyer Bransden MK4 electronic ignition setup, premium Tri-Spark coils and modern spark plugs, as well as a youthful battery and a K&N air filter. The engine exhales via a fresh exhaust system, which is topped with dual Cambells peashooter-style mufflers. Furthermore, the electrics are powered through a revised wiring harness, while the stock drive chain was removed in favor of a brand-new alternative.

Right, it’s time to get to the point. The bike featured in today’s article is being auctioned off at no reserve on the BaT (Bring A Trailer) website, with a current bid of just under six grand! You’ve still got a couple of days to submit yours, as the online auction will be open until Tuesday, August 24. Before you head off to Bring A Trailer, we’ll be reminding you about a few of Commando’s main characteristics.

Norton’s vintage icon is put in motion thanks to an air-cooled parallel-twin powerplant, with a displacement of 828cc and two valves per cylinder head. At approximately 6,200 spins per minute, the four-stroke fiend is capable of feeding as much as 60 hp to a four-speed constant-mesh transmission. Ultimately, this whole ordeal translates to a respectable top speed of 119 mph (191 kph).

Editor's note:

This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.
