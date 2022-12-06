Couple Transforms Shuttle Bus Into a Beautiful Camper With Two Sleeping Areas

Bus life is all about having freedom and flexibility. This lovely couple embraced the nomadic lifestyle and converted a shuttle bus into a cozy camper. Their rig is pretty spacious, featuring not one but two sleeping areas. It also comes with a well-equipped kitchen, a small workspace, and an outdoor shower!
Nate and Daysh love traveling, so they decided to start their tiny journey with a van. After living in their self-converted van for a while, they figured out that the vehicle wasn't big enough. So they upgraded to a bus, a Glaval Titan II built on a Chevy Express 4500 cutaway chassis.
The couple completed the conversion in just two months, turning the shuttle bus into a beautiful camper that packs all the necessities. The interior feels homey, and it features a large kitchen with generous countertops. It also includes a deep stainless steel sink, a four-burner propane cooktop with an oven, and a chest-style fridge hidden inside a cabinet.
Speaking of that, their rig has tons of storage space. You'll notice that it has numerous drawers, cabinets, and a massive pantry. Next to the kitchen is the living room, which can be converted into a sleeping space. There's an L-shaped couch that turns into a bed, allowing two people to sleep comfortably. Elsewhere, you'll see a swivel table that can be used as a dining table or as a small workspace.
The bedroom is positioned at the rear, and it's much bigger than the one they had in their previous build. This one is equipped with a queen-size bed and some cabinets. There's also a skylight above the bed that lets plenty of natural light come inside. Underneath the bed, they have a huge garage that can also be accessed from the outside.
The converted bus doesn't have a bathroom, but they used to have a portable toilet that they kept at the bottom of the pantry. They took it out since they plan to sell the camper and settle down into a regular-sized home. Other features included in the vehicle are an outdoor shower and a 22-gallon (83-liter) water tank. The bus also comes with 400 watts of solar.
Nate and Daysh offered a tour of their rig to the folks from Tiny Home Tours. You can watch the video down below if you want to find out more about them and their shuttle bus turned cozy camper.
