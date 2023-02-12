Clean 1996 Porsche 911 Turbo Is an AWD Trip Down Nostalgia Lane to the Air-Cooled 993 Days

Given its excellent condition and cult classic status, this thing is a potential long-term investment as much as it is a high-end sports car.
Of all the Porsche 911 generations, it’s the 993 produced between 1994 and ‘98 that many enthusiasts would regard as their favorite. This incarnation – the last one to have air cooling – came right after the 964 on the model’s timeline, bringing an abundance of noteworthy innovations along with it. As the German automaker puts it, the 993 “was a significant advance, not just from a technical, but also a visual perspective.”
Gone were the prominent bumpers first introduced on the G-series 911 back in 1973, making way for a sexier, more streamlined silhouette. In addition, the fabled 993 boasted wider and flatter fender flares at both ends, but the most significant upgrades were those which occurred on the mechanical side of things, underneath the car’s redesigned bodywork.
The bright minds over at Porsche came up with an all-new aluminum chassis for added stiffness and reduced weight. On the other hand, they improved the flagship’s handling stability by increasing track width and giving it a multi-link suspension arrangement out back. This setup managed to tame the 911’s tendency toward lift-off oversteer, making for a more predictable and sure-footed driving experience.
Under the hood, the P-car had a refined version of the 3.6-liter M64 powerplant from the earlier 964, and a six-speed manual gearbox became standard equipment (finally). Featuring variable-length intake runners, the air-cooled, six-cylinder boxer engine was tuned to a very respectable 268 hp in its base configuration, feeding this grunt to either a rear- or all-wheel drive system.
911 Carrera RS received a larger 3.8-liter mill with forged pistons, twin oil coolers, and around ten percent more power on tap. When the 1996 model-year rolled around, the Targa body style returned following a brief hiatus, with a sliding electric glass roof replacing the removable hardtop of its predecessors.
Then there were the rad special editions released during the 993’s production run, such as the ultra-rare GT2 homologation special of 1995. Only 200 copies have been assembled by Porsche, and each of them has the potential to fetch over $500k at auction in our day and age. But of course, what we’re here to talk about is the Turbo version, which is still an exceedingly desirable cult classic despite not being as rare or novel as the aforementioned GT2.
Compared to the force-fed 964 that came before, this updated beast benefited from AWD and two turbochargers instead of one. Its flat-six powerhouse could spawn up to 408 Teutonic horses at 5,750 rpm and 398 pound-feet (540 Nm) of torque at about 4,500 whirls per minute. This force gave the 911 Turbo a blistering top speed of 180 mph (290 kph), and 4.5 seconds would be enough for it to go from zero to 62 mph (100 kph).
As you can surely imagine, not everyone was happy about the lack of a rear-wheel drive option, which had only appeared on the rarer, more powerful Turbo S of 1997. However, this shortcoming doesn’t change the fact that Porsche’s AWD-only 911 Turbo was a force to be reckoned with! Right then, let’s go ahead and talk more specifically about the ‘96 MY exemplar shown in this article’s photo gallery.
Interior amenities include heated and power-adjustable front seats, a Becker CD stereo, and automatic climate control, as well as an electronic sunroof for lovers of fresh air. Recently, the vehicle’s valve and timing chain cover gaskets have been replaced with fresh alternatives, as were the turbocharger and intake hoses. All things considered, this well-kept 993 Turbo would be a fantastic addition to any enthusiast’s collection.
Therefore, those of you with deep pockets and fat bank accounts will be stoked to learn that it’s currently up for grabs online right now. The auctioning process is taking place on Bring a Trailer, where this retro air-cooled gemstone will remain listed for five more days (until Friday, February 17). With all that being said, it’s time for us to talk numbers and wrap this up.
Of the four bids submitted thus far, the highest is placed at a generous $160,000, but we don’t expect this offer to stay in the lead for much longer. Even though you’d be right in saying that’s a lot of dough, it’s definitely closer to the everyday person’s reach than the GT2 or Turbo S models of the same era. Well, make sure you act quickly if spending six digits on an old-school sports car is your thing.
