BMW R100 The Five Is a Classic One-Off With Colors Inspired by an Iconic F1 Livery

Most people know Federal Moto (FM) as the Canadian shop run by Shaun Brandt, but the custom head-turner we’re about to inspect hails from the firm’s Chicago-based outpost across the border. Brothers Mike and Peter Muller are the ones in charge of FM’s secondary base of operations, and this caffeinated 1978 BMW R100 was their very first build.
Completed back in 2016, the project draws stylistic influences from the Lotus 77 Formula One race car designed by Colin Chapman – more specifically, its John Player Special livery. Federal Moto’s fraternal duo began by discarding every piece of stock bodywork except for the classic Beemer’s fuel tank. Then, they browsed Boxer Cafe's catalog in search of some new garments.
The Mullers eventually settled on a stylish bikini fairing and a minimalistic front fender from this manufacturer’s inventory. In addition, there’s a mesh cover laid over the motorcycle’s headlamp, further enforcing its imposing attitude. Have a gander out back, and you’ll notice a new loop-style subframe that’s been fabricated from scratch.
Atop this module sits a bespoke solo saddle upholstered in black leather, with an integrated LED lighting strip at the rearmost tip. The goodies mentioned thus far are all pretty rad, no doubt, but it’s what lies beneath that really grips our attention. A pair of aftermarket shock absorbers are mounted centrally in close proximity to one another, and the swingarm was heavily modified in order to accommodate this setup.
The airhead’s revised ergonomics aim to keep the rider nice and tucked while doing laps around the racetrack, but FM’s artisans admit they’re not ideal for riding in traffic. Oshmo rearsets occupy the bike’s flanks, while its cockpit is now home to clip-on handlebars sporting Brookes leather grips, POSH switchgear, and a Tommaselli throttle. We find a single Koso dial making up the instrumentation.
After they’d refurbished the R100’s boxer-twin motor, the Muller brothers installed a set of Mikuni VM34 carburetors and velocity stacks topped with brass screens. Moreover, the exhaust headers were heat-wrapped, and the OEM silencers have been replaced with stainless-steel alternatives from Cone Engineering.
A Shorai lithium-ion battery supplies the electrical juice, premium Goodridge brake lines ensure ample stopping power, and plentiful grip is offered by Avon Roadrider tires. Last but not least, the final step of Federal Moto’s transformation involved the paint job – a task that Peter and Mike decided to outsource for the best possible result.
Nicolas Lama was tasked with designing the elegant colorway, which is inspired by the number-five Lotus 77 of Mario Andretti. The black and gold JPS tones were then applied to The Five by VP Automotive from Atlanta, thus concluding the workshop’s introductory endeavor in style. We’re not sure how much they’ve spent to get it to this stage, but it’s safe to assume the end result was well worth it!
