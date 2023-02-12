Custom Triumph Bonneville T100 Looks Rather Low-Key, But Stunning Beyond Words

The makeover experienced by this T100 has worked wonders on both a cosmetic and mechanical level.
It’s been a while since we’ve last seen a new project from Kiddo Motors, but the builds they’d amassed over the years have certainly left their mark on the bike-modding community. Three fellows by the names of Sergio Armet, Christoffer Martensson, and Juanjo Jimenez form the squad behind all these exploits, one of which can be admired in this article’s photo gallery.
Prior to receiving Kiddo’s custom treatment, the motorcycle used to be a stock Triumph Bonneville T100 from the model-year 2004. It was built back in 2016 for a lad named Steve, who’d reached out to the Barcelona-based outfit all the way from Scotland. There’s quite a chunk for us to cover here, so let’s not waste any time and dive straight in.
Kiddo Motors kicked things off by deleting the original carburetors to make room for Keihin Flatslide CR alternatives. These got fitted with red velocity stacks for the photo shoot, but they otherwise carry K&N air filters for a more practical application. At the opposite end of the combustion cycle, you’ll find pie-cut exhaust headers ending in premium silencers supplied by Spark.
To bring about a significant dose of additional stopping power up front, the guys installed a full ISR braking setup comprising a large floating disc, a six-piston caliper, and an all-new master cylinder. Goodridge brake lines are now present at both poles, while the front master cylinder is mated to a Rizoma fluid reservoir.
In terms of suspension upgrades, Triumph’s modern classic was honored with Andreani valve cartridge emulators up north and progressive Ohlins shocks at six o’clock. High-end Alpini Raggo wheels occupy the unsprung sector, sporting Avon Roadrider tires over their rims. Over in the cockpit area, we see a Free Spirits top clamp, digital Motogadget instrumentation, and an Easton EXP handlebar.
In turn, the latter features discreet aftermarket switchgear and a pair of Renthal grips. As far as the electronics are concerned, the reworked Bonnie got treated to fresh wiring, an m-Unit control module from Motogadget, and an Antigravity lithium-ion battery. Its subframe was looped, then blessed with an integrated LED lighting strip at the rearmost portion.
One may see a bespoke leather saddle sitting above the revised tubing, with perforated upholstery up top and a tiny pocket on the left-hand side. Going back to the front end, Kiddo added a unique fender that’s been fabricated from scratch, along with a state-of-the-art Speaker headlamp and Motone blinkers.
The same turn signals can be found at the back, and the factory foot pegs have been replaced with LSL items. Lastly, this ravishing one-off was cloaked in a simple, yet delicious color scheme, combining black paint, exposed metal surfaces, and a yellow highlight on the lower edges of the fuel tank. You’ll be disappointed if you were hoping to find out any pricing details for this entity, though, because no such info was made available by Kiddo Motors.
