Sir Michael Caine's First Car, a 1968 Rolls-Royce, Seeks Redemption

London, 1968: a gangster walks into a Rolls-Royce dealership and leaves with a brand-new Silver Shadow Two-Door Drophead Coupe. Typically, this is the beginning of a great movie or a great joke. But – like in so many other instances – life is sometimes the best-scripted play. English knight, world-class actor, former gang member, and epitome of cool symbol – all in one man who went to buy a car.

113 photos