Chrysler Vans Recalled Over Improperly Tightened Windshield Wiper Arms

On June 28th, the safety boffins at FCA US LLC opened an investigation based on a plethora of warranty claims from customers experiencing loose windshield wiper arms. Through July 27th, the third-largest automaker in the United States determined that certain minivans built from November 26th, 2021 through December 23rd, 2021 may have been produced with one or both windshield wiper arm nuts improperly torqued.

