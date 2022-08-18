Chrysler Vans Recalled Over Improperly Tightened Windshield Wiper Arms

On June 28th, the safety boffins at FCA US LLC opened an investigation based on a plethora of warranty claims from customers experiencing loose windshield wiper arms. Through July 27th, the third-largest automaker in the United States determined that certain minivans built from November 26th, 2021 through December 23rd, 2021 may have been produced with one or both windshield wiper arm nuts improperly torqued.
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, now part of Stellantis after the merger with Groupe PSA, identified three warranty claims and two field reports with receipt dates ranging from February 2022 to April 2022. No accidents or injuries related to the aforementioned condition have been reported to FCA so far.
Supplied by Michigan-based ITW Shakeproof Fastener Division, the hex nut and washer carry part number 06504954AA. If the wipers aren’t in their normal rest positions, or if one or both wipers don’t clear the windshield properly, that’s how you identify any improperly torqued wiper arm nuts.
The affected population totals 508 minivans produced for the 2022 model year at the Windsor assembly plant in Canada. The number of Voyagers included in this recall is 52 units, whereas the number of Pacificas is 456.
The voluntary recall will begin on September 30th, the day when both dealers and owners will be informed by FCA US LLC. Tightening the wiper nuts at no cost to the owner is the remedy described in the attached report. On the other hand, it would be much easier for affected owners to DIY it.
At press time, Chrysler lists the lower-cost Voyager as a fleet-only vehicle. The Pacifica is rocking a $37,095 starting price, and the Pacifica Hybrid can be yours for at least $46,978 (sans the $1,595 destination freight charge).
On that note, Windsor has been confirmed to embrace battery-electric vehicles. Retooling is expected to begin in 2023, and the BEVs that will be produced there will feature the STLA Large platform. In other words, the all-electric Dodge Charger Daytona SRT may be assembled at Windsor.
Supplied by Michigan-based ITW Shakeproof Fastener Division, the hex nut and washer carry part number 06504954AA. If the wipers aren’t in their normal rest positions, or if one or both wipers don’t clear the windshield properly, that’s how you identify any improperly torqued wiper arm nuts.
The affected population totals 508 minivans produced for the 2022 model year at the Windsor assembly plant in Canada. The number of Voyagers included in this recall is 52 units, whereas the number of Pacificas is 456.
The voluntary recall will begin on September 30th, the day when both dealers and owners will be informed by FCA US LLC. Tightening the wiper nuts at no cost to the owner is the remedy described in the attached report. On the other hand, it would be much easier for affected owners to DIY it.
At press time, Chrysler lists the lower-cost Voyager as a fleet-only vehicle. The Pacifica is rocking a $37,095 starting price, and the Pacifica Hybrid can be yours for at least $46,978 (sans the $1,595 destination freight charge).
On that note, Windsor has been confirmed to embrace battery-electric vehicles. Retooling is expected to begin in 2023, and the BEVs that will be produced there will feature the STLA Large platform. In other words, the all-electric Dodge Charger Daytona SRT may be assembled at Windsor.